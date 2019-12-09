A group of conservative-leaning lawyers called Checks and Balances has criticized Attorney General William Barr for the elastic view of presidential power he preached in a recent speech to lawyers hosted by the Federalist Society.

At Columbia University, I studied under Richard Neustadt, the author of “Presidential Power: The Politics of Leadership” (1960). In between puffs on his pipe, he taught his students that the national government was made up of three “separated institutions sharing power.”

In turn, I passed on this formula to my students at Davidson College, during the Nixon years.

By contrast, Barr has given voice to constitutional heresies:

  • “Whenever I see a court opinion that uses the word ‘share,’ I want to run in the other direction,” Barr told the Federalists.
  • Barr plugged the unitary executive theory, insisting: “It is a description of what the Framers unquestionably did.” (Has he read the Federalist Papers written primarily by Madison and Hamilton?)
  • Barr excused Trump’s approach to governance in the White House:

“While the president has certainly thrown out the traditional Beltway playbook and punctilio, he was up front about what he wanted to do and the people (that is, the Electoral College) decided they wanted him to serve as president.”

His argument amounts to this: A plurality of American voters, having heard Donald Trump’s anti-democratic and unconstitutional views as a candidate — and having still voted for him — had excused him from the authority of the Constitution he vowed to defend.

Having voted for a candidate with dictatorial ambitions, they — by a popular (minority) will that transcends all law — made him “dictator,” whose will, alone, is law.

In Barr’s view, the popularly elected House and Senate —charged under the Constitution with the sole power to impeach — are thereby undermining the people’s will.

The attorney general of the United States is advocating a version of fascism that would cause Madison — or any true “originalist” — to turn over in their graves.

The writer is a retired political scientist who also worked in the Executive Office of the President (International Division, Bureau of the Budget) for the last 200 days of John F. Kennedy’s abbreviated term in office.

