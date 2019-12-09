A group of conservative-leaning lawyers called Checks and Balances has criticized Attorney General William Barr for the elastic view of presidential power he preached in a recent speech to lawyers hosted by the Federalist Society.
At Columbia University, I studied under Richard Neustadt, the author of “Presidential Power: The Politics of Leadership” (1960). In between puffs on his pipe, he taught his students that the national government was made up of three “separated institutions sharing power.”
In turn, I passed on this formula to my students at Davidson College, during the Nixon years.
By contrast, Barr has given voice to constitutional heresies:
- “Whenever I see a court opinion that uses the word ‘share,’ I want to run in the other direction,” Barr told the Federalists.
- Barr plugged the unitary executive theory, insisting: “It is a description of what the Framers unquestionably did.” (Has he read the Federalist Papers written primarily by Madison and Hamilton?)
- Barr excused Trump’s approach to governance in the White House:
“While the president has certainly thrown out the traditional Beltway playbook and punctilio, he was up front about what he wanted to do and the people (that is, the Electoral College) decided they wanted him to serve as president.”
His argument amounts to this: A plurality of American voters, having heard Donald Trump’s anti-democratic and unconstitutional views as a candidate — and having still voted for him — had excused him from the authority of the Constitution he vowed to defend.
Having voted for a candidate with dictatorial ambitions, they — by a popular (minority) will that transcends all law — made him “dictator,” whose will, alone, is law.
In Barr’s view, the popularly elected House and Senate —charged under the Constitution with the sole power to impeach — are thereby undermining the people’s will.
The attorney general of the United States is advocating a version of fascism that would cause Madison — or any true “originalist” — to turn over in their graves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.