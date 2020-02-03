I have been waiting to see something printed about the upcoming census and here it was in today’s paper (Jan. 18).
Steven Dillingham, the U.S. Census Bureau director, was asked questions about the census. The seventh question was “Will my information be shared?” Dillingham’s answer was “No.”
I want to remind everyone of a well-known fact. In 1941, the U.S. Census data was used in violation of federal law to help round up more than 120,000 American citizens of Japanese descent to put them in what were called internment camps. These people were American citizens, not illegal immigrants. They were rounded up like animals and kept in fenced camps. This included old people, young people and all of their children, even babies.
These tens of thousands of U.S. citizens lost everything they had (homes, businesses, jobs, income and possessions) and their lives were ruined forever. This brazen act by our government is now recognized among the largest civil liberties violations in modern U.S. history. Congress voted to compensate the living victims in 1988, but that was little consolation for lives long ruined and for all who had since died.
So, keep in mind that just one week ago, the leader of our nation, President Trump, told the whole world that the Iranian missiles that hit our bases caused zero deaths or wounded.
It is now known that members of our armed forces had to be evacuated to outside hospitals for their injuries since the local hospitals could not adequately treat their injuries.
Also, our leader said time and time again that his call to the Ukrainian leader “was perfect,” yet that call precipitated a trial for his impeachment.
So if you think Steven Dillingham’s answer to the question about census data being shared is “No,” then jump of the cliff with the rest of the lemmings.
