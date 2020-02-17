In the wake of Trump’s impeachment and Pelosi’s ripping to shreds his self-stroking speech, America is more divided than ever.
But clarity springs eternal and I am happy to report it is profoundly evident in your Sunday (Feb. 9) Ideas section, by viewing four community columnists as a micro-mosaic of our present political plight.
Who’s right? Which of the two views (pro or con Trump) should we take when two columnists say Trump’s a treasonous tyrant, one says he’s the victim of false accusers and the fourth apparently considers the history and motive for Trump’s and prior impeachments more important than Trump’s guilt?
The “mosaic four” columnists were: Romaine Worster (solitary pro-Trumper), Robin Cheeley (issue-oriented con-Trump), Beth McKee-Huger (astutely informed and wisely anti-Trump) and Mark Gibb (historically oriented and articulate, but polemically quite neutral).
The clarity is in the comparison of pro and con columns. “Pro-Trump” Romaine Worster addresses zero issues of domestic or foreign policy and gives us a funny story of Trump’s impeachment being like being arrested for driving under Republican influence. Oh, I forgot; she did opine that Democrats fear Trump and can’t accept that he won in 2016.
Now juxtapose Worster’s “pro-Trumping” to Beth McKee-Huger’s con: In a shorter (than Worster’s) column, McKee-Huger outlines more than a dozen domestic and international policies and issues illustrating why Trump’s impeachment was warranted, including: 1) Senators (GOP) ceding Trump unconstitutional powers (Ukraine chicanery); 2) their redefinition of executive privilege; 3) Trump’s covert dealings with foreign dictators in lieu of open diplomacy; 4) our ballooning deficit; 5) crumbling health care; 6) Trump’s disregard for our environment locally and internationally from clean water to CO2 emissions and vanishing species; 7) Trump’s lunatic trade wars, which were declared irrationally, unilaterally and internationally; 8) his wacky-wall war on racial and ethnic diversity; 9) his destruction of family unity; 10) his obliviousness of racial and religious injustice; 11) Twitter-sobbings about mass shootings instead of controlling gun sales to lunatics; and 12) turning his back on the issue of voter protection.
Bottom line: Worster and McKee-Huger are — respectively — avatars (metaphorical micro exemplars) of twittering Trumpites versus true Americans.
