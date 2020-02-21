The News & Record’s John Newsom recently wrote that the UNC system is considering new admissions standards (Feb. 20). In a nutshell, the plan would change admission criteria to UNC schools to either a minimum 2.5 GPA or a certain benchmark on the ACT (19) or SAT (1010).
This is a good idea for several reasons, most notably that standardized test scores are woefully inadequate at predicting student success, and it is a solid first step toward leveling the playing field. The plan, however, doesn’t go far enough.
Idaho’s direct admissions program guarantees admission to its eight campuses for all graduates of Idaho high schools. The Idaho State Board of Education stated a goal that 60% of its population between the ages of 25-34 have some form of postsecondary education by 2025 — a number that currently hovers in the low 40s and is believed to be inadequate to maintain that state’s economy. Imagine that: Every student who finishes high school is guaranteed access to postsecondary education. But this small, out-of-the-way Western state isn’t the only one opening the gates of opportunity; the state of Illinois is considering following suit.
More than a quarter of Illinois high school graduates choose not to go to college every year, and of those who do, nearly half enroll out-of-state. Following the lead of Idaho, which has seen an 88% uptick in college applications and a 7% increase in those attending college since 2015, University of Illinois education professor Jennifer Delaney recently put forward the idea of direct admissions at a conference at the flagship university in Urbana-Champaign. In addition to being a “low-cost way to boost college participation,” more importantly the program is seen as a “life-changer” for those who otherwise wouldn’t consider college or are underrepresented in college (students from rural areas, black and Hispanic students).
Many students are put off by misperceptions of the college application procedure and the anxieties of the admissions process, as well as the associated costs. Knowing they have guaranteed spots can be a much-needed affirmation that these students can — and should — further their education.
This doesn’t mean that everyone needs a four-year degree; community colleges, vocational schools and apprenticeships are just as valuable and important to developing diverse professionals for society. But a country that claims to be at the forefront of education hasn’t changed its terminal point in state-provided education since the 1950s.
How, then, can we expect our current and future generations to create the lives they need to be successful — and to be happy — without offering them greater access to education and training?
While the 16-school UNC system has seen increases overall in enrollment, some schools are down (e.g., Winston-Salem State, UNC-Asheville, N.C. Central), so following Idaho’s lead could be a way to stabilize those numbers, and more importantly, create opportunities for students that otherwise have not been available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.