The budget passed by the General Assembly is not just a sound investment in North Carolina’s economy, but it also makes great strides in supporting our local economy here in Guilford County.
While this budget appropriates funds to many projects, a few notable areas include a workforce-focused multi- campus center at GTCC’s Aviation Campus, Governor’s School at High Point University, a CTE pilot for Guilford County Innovative Signature Academies and High Point LEAP.
Key funding is also provided to Eastern Triad Workforce Development to support local job readiness and N.C. A&T for its doctoral programs, renovations to Carver Hall and agricultural research and Cooperative Extension.
Statewide, the budget continues to fund Opportunity Scholarships for low-income students, which was unfortunately eliminated in the governor’s proposed budget.
It also provides pay raises for teachers, principals, assistant principals and non-instructional staff. Teachers would be receiving a raise for the sixth consecutive year.
Furthermore, it prioritizes school safety by providing grants dedicated to making the classroom safer and supporting mental health.
Locally, celebrating Guilford County’s history is strongly supported in the budget. The High Point furniture market is an important part of Guilford County’s artistic and industrial history, and it contributes significantly to the local economy. The market receives critical funding under our budget.
Other key events that would be funded include the N.C. Folk Festival and the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.
Additional support for the community would come through funding for: Growing High Point; High Point Preservation Society; the High Point Arts Council; High Point Community against Violence; Senior Resources of Guilford and the Greater High Point Food Alliance; the Macedonia Family Resource Center; the M.I.N.D. Group; D-UP; and Guilford Mental Health. These resources all contribute to a community that is healthy economically and personally.
The budget also includes millions for repairs and renovations for Guilford County Schools, and funds the Jackson Library renovation and expansion at UNCG.
Lastly, the budget dedicates more resources for tornado recovery in Greensboro while still rebuilding our historic Rainy Day Fund that was used for hurricane damage relief.
This list is not a complete list of all beneficial provisions that this budget brings to Guilford County, but it hopefully makes it clear that this is a budget the people of Guilford County should rally behind.
While Gov. Cooper’s veto did not come as a surprise — as he has vetoed every budget that has been put on his desk — it is disappointing that the governor again chose to play politics rather than to accept all of the good things for the people of North Carolina.
In the end, this is a solid budget with the right priorities and should be enacted.