I want to share an incident that happened not too long ago. On Aug. 8, I was taking a walk at the local mall. As I was riding down one of the escalators outside of Dillard’s, two older black women were in front of me. As we approached the bottom floor, two white women, one older and one younger, and with a baby carriage, were trying to get onto the “Up” escalator. Unfortunately, the baby carriage was large and unwieldy. It tipped over sideway, and caused the older white woman to trip and fall while the younger white woman struggled to get the carriage upright.
As the older woman struggled to stand, the two black women came to her aid, told her to stay calm as they steadied her, and eventually got her to her feet. While this was going on, a younger black woman who saw all of this happening, rushed past the women and myself who were standing with the older woman, ran up the escalator and collected all of the baby gear that had fallen out of the carriage. She also helped the younger white woman flip the carriage upright.
By this time, a crowd of women, including several Hispanic women as well as other black and white women and at least one Asian woman, were all gathered around the older woman comforting her and making sure she wasn’t hurt in any way.
No one asked anyone their political or social affiliations. No one asked about anyone’s religion. No one was looking for any kind of thanks or affirmation of their “goodness.”
And no one cared about anything except that the two women, and the baby, needed help and got the help that they needed.
Oh, and by the way, no one took any “selfies.”
While standing there when this occurred, it made me think that our media should have been there to see this happen.
It just showed me that the “common people” whom Abraham Lincoln always spoke of, generally know the right thing to do when it is the time to do it, while our politicians and representatives get “paid” to ignore those very same ideals.
As the only man standing there, it also occurred to me that women lead men on many occasions in terms of recognizing the right thing — and stepping up to do it.
That’s a challenge, my brothers!
