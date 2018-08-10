On April 15, 2018, a tornado swept through Greensboro, damaging more than 1,000 buildings in Guilford County, including businesses, schools and homes. About one-fifth of affected homes and businesses were severely damaged or destroyed. My community in Forsyth County was spared, and I was grateful. But the day after the storm, my neighborhood was damaged in a different way. Three houses on our street were burglarized, including my own.
The burglars were four black males ranging in age from juvenile to 20 years old. I wondered whether they had lost their homes in the storm. My compassion for that possibility coexisted with my firm belief that their actions were inexcusable.
As a counselor, I’ve learned that people often process an event on a few different levels. According to the textbook Developmental Counseling and Therapy (Ivey, Ivey, Myers & Sweeney, 2005), those levels are sensorimotor (raw emotions and bodily sensations), concrete (the detailed stories we tell), formal (the patterns we notice across separate events) and dialectic (thinking from a systemic perspective).
So, after the initial shock abated, I spent hours picking up the mess — clothes strewn everywhere, closets ransacked, the mass cards for my deceased relatives treated like trash, tossed on the floor, and the tenacious police dust, which remained on the kitchen counter after numerous attempts to wipe it away. I told the story of the robbery to family, friends and my child’s school. My anger was compounded when I discovered even more items were missing: pearl necklaces I’d worn at my wedding and college graduation, given to me by my grandmother; a gold cross that dated back to my first Communion. The invaders had lifted up the bed skirt to search under my bed. I felt violated. Like so many women, I’d been violated before. But trauma was a new experience for my child. I prayed my child would feel “at home” again.
And, from a societal standpoint, I was angry at the robbers for enacting a stereotype. Why didn’t they aspire to something better? I voted for — indeed, I canvassed for — Barack Obama in 2008 and in ’12. Why didn’t they aspire to be like him?
I know that racism exists. I know that I have benefited from white privilege, and that my first forays into adulthood were cushioned by wealth. Not great wealth, but enough to make a down payment on a car. Still, each person must choose between right and wrong.
My desire to be unbiased fought new feelings of fear and suspicion around black males. I didn’t want to be this way. I consulted with a colleague, who kindly reminded me that we attribute the negative actions of a black man to all black men, while we attribute the negative actions of a white man to the man himself. That’s why each of the white males who has engaged in mass shootings is considered a bad apple, while all black men are considered dangerous in society’s eyes and bear the burden of proving themselves otherwise.
In the United States today, many people feel hopeless, disenfranchised, disrespected. I can even understand wanting to build a wall, because for a few fleeting moments after we were robbed, I wanted to build a wall around my home, shut everyone out — neighbors, newcomers and guests — and go it alone.
But that is not what I choose. I choose to value diversity and relationships. I’m not giving up on Barack Obama’s vision for our country. There is more that unites us than divides us. It’s called humanity. We must continue the fight for social justice. We must end police brutality and protect the freedom of speech. We must not lose hope in our ability to work toward a more perfect union.
May the four young men who swept through my house like a storm regain hope that they can do better, be better and take positive action toward that end. And so may we all.