Responsible citizens are obligated to follow current events, but the news of the day is rarely uplifting. The rancorous back-and-forth of politics is tiresome, of course, but even more dispiriting are the apolitical tales that chronicle the depravity, ignorance and cruelty of so many of our fellow citizens.
Surely, a relentless barrage of bad news takes a toll on the human spirit. It might be difficult to measure the damage with precision, but most of us can agree: overdosing on news — it is addictive, by the way — will lead to depression. (Side effects may also include irritability, nausea and insomnia.)
I find it beneficial now and then to take a self-imposed sabbatical — to withdraw and studiously avoid “hard news” for a day or two.
George Gissing, a British novelist and essayist, understood the impulse over a century ago. “I have not yet looked at the newspaper,” he wrote in 1903. “Generally, I leave it till I come back tired from my walk; it amuses me then to see what the noisy world is doing, what new self-torments men have discovered, what new forms of vain toil, what new occasions of peril and of strife. I grudge to give the first freshness of the morning mind to things so sad and foolish.”
Reading is my default diversion, and I often revisit my favorite books, including Gissing’s masterpiece, “The Private Papers of Henry Ryecroft,” the source of the passage above.
If you’d prefer a volume of more recent vintage, I highly recommend “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson’s endearing portrait of Winston Churchill. You might acquire a taste for Larson’s work, as I have. If so, you’ll enjoy “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania,” and “Isaac’s Storm,” a terrifying account of the deadliest hurricane in American history, which nearly wiped Galveston, Texas, off the map in 1900.
The current issue of Reader’s Digest features an uplifting, well-written story about Christopher Ingraham, a reporter for The Washington Post. Five years ago, based on dubious data, he wrote an article about terrible places to live.
“The absolute worst place to live in America,” he declared, is Red Lake Falls, Minn. Shortly after his article was published, Ingraham, who lived in D.C., was invited to visit the infamous little town. Now he, his wife and kids live quite happily in … Red Lake Falls, Minn.
Another diversion I’d recommend is often (mistakenly) called “gardening.” To clarify, I’m not necessarily recommending it because I enjoy it. I don’t relish the back-breaking work, but I do appreciate the fruits of that labor: the enhanced aesthetics of our yard.
You’ll notice that I put “gardening” in quotation marks. That’s because the activity to which I refer is, technically, not really gardening.
My dictionaries (I use the long-abandoned paper variety) are dated, as some of you have graciously pointed out. But way back in 1987, when the yellowing, battered volume in front of me was published, Webster’s defined a “garden” as “a piece of ground for growing flowers, vegetables, etc.”
Well, I grow neither flowers nor vegetables. I do, however, plant and nourish some of those “etceteras,” as in (non-flowering) shrubs and trees. I’ve also transported tons — I mean that literally — of stone and mulch from our driveway to various far-flung areas of the yard utilizing a medieval means of conveyance: a wheelbarrow.
We could just call it “yard work,” but that doesn’t sound nearly as glamorous as “gardening,” does it? My efforts, by whatever name, fail often enough that Gissing might call them “vain toil.”
But they take my mind off the news for a few hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.