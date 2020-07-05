The death of George Floyd was a gross injustice, in the wake of which support for Black Lives Matter has surged to an all-time high. In early-June, The New York Times reported that most American voters support BLM. According to the Times, the margin in favor of the group is an overwhelming 28 points. Simultaneously, The Hill reported that 57% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the organization. On June 18, CNN featured a Pew Research poll that reached a similar conclusion: 67% support for Black Lives Matter.
People are moved by their passions and feelings, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Most of us are eager to demonstrate our opposition to racism, and our allegiance to one of our nation’s founding principles: equality under the law.
But many among us are ruled by passion to the exclusion of reason. The sudden surge of support for BLM is an unfortunate consequence. (So is the indiscriminate assault on statues — including those of Washington and Lincoln — by uninformed anarchists. Call it “monumental” ignorance.) The American people, swept away by the passions of the moment, have been duped by the cheerleaders of BLM.
Black Lives Matter is an anti-American, often violent collection of Marxists. Their contempt for capitalism is brazen, as is their disdain for law and order. Some of their leaders would like to abolish prisons; others believe we should defund the police. BLM is opposed to color-blind law and policy, which should be one of our primary objectives.
But don’t take my word for it. Hawk Newsome, the leader of BLM in New York, told Fox News last week that “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it.”
Far from renouncing destruction and violence, Newsome boasts about its effectiveness: “The moment people start destroying property,” he said on Fox, “cops can be fired automatically. What is this country rewarding? What behavior is it listening to? Obviously not marching. But when people get aggressive and they escalate their protests, cops get fired.”
Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of BLM Global Network, says the leadership of her organization is composed of “trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.” Americans who are super-versed on ideological theories, such as Marxism, sort of flatly reject it. As our neighbors learn about Black Lives Matter, they will not want to be associated with it.
According to Terry Turchie of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, BLM’s embrace of Marxist principles carries on a tradition established by several extreme left-wing groups, including the Black Panthers and the Weather Underground. It is regrettable that BLM follows in those bloody footsteps.
Unfortunately, local events are an echo of the national. Here, as elsewhere, progressives masquerading as “journalists” seem determined to exacerbate tensions. In recent weeks, protesters who call themselves “The 3” have shut down sections of Gate City Boulevard, Wendover Avenue and Interstate 40. Jamie Biggs, who wrote an article about it for this paper, said The 3 “marched peacefully.” Seriously?
A few days ago, The 3 stormed into stores at Friendly Center, where they disrupted business and frightened patrons. At Whole Foods, Anthony Morgan, the group’s leader, lectured through a bullhorn about exploited workers and the evils of capitalism — rhetoric straight out of the BLM/Marxist playbook.
Here’s another journalism-related provocation: It has become commonplace in these pages to encounter what might be called “capital offenses.” When addressing race, writers habitually capitalize “Black,” but not “white.” This is hardly a trivial matter. It’s a microcosm of the current state of race relations (and media bias).
The most glaring example is provided by Joyce Richman, a regular contributor who usually writes about business. The hypocrisy of her June 28 column (“Work hard to understand, fix racial inequalities in workplace”), leaps from the page. Richman says she hasn’t “written a column that addresses both the profound and subtle disrespect shown to people who, for reasons no greater than skin color, are treated less-than, by those who presume themselves, because they are white, to be more-than.”
But wait a minute. Throughout her column, Richman uses a capital B for “Black,” and a lower-case w for “white.” Is this what she means by “subtle disrespect … for reasons no greater than skin color”?
If “Black” must be capitalized, then “White” must be, too. That would represent racial equality, wouldn’t it? And isn’t that our common objective?
I used to think so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.