Public policy has unintended consequences. Sometimes, a hastily enacted “cure” is worse than the disease. This is often the result of government responding to the public’s demand to “Do something!” about a perceived crisis.
The recent hysteria over vaping (the use of electronic cigarettes) is a prime example.
First, a disclaimer: If you have never smoked, don’t; if you have never vaped, don’t. Nothing in this column should be perceived as an endorsement of tobacco or nicotine use.
I started smoking when I was 15, and quickly became a nicotine junkie. For 30-some years, I smoked a pack and a half of cigarettes a day. It’s a nasty, dangerous and expensive habit — or should I say, addiction?
Yes, I should. Smoking, in most cases, is not merely a habit; it’s a means of satisfying a craving for — and an addiction to — nicotine. Why is it so addictive? Here’s a technical explanation from the National Institute on Drug Abuse: “A transient surge of endorphins in the reward circuits of the brain causes a slight, brief euphoria when nicotine is administered.”
In layman’s terms, nicotine makes you feel good. It also “temporarily boosts aspects of cognition,” which means your concentration and memory improve. Alas, the “dopamine high” of nicotine doesn’t last long, so the user craves another hit. No wonder so many smokers are hooked for life. According to Medical News Today, nicotine is “at least as difficult to give up as heroin.”
Yet the problem is not nicotine; the problem is the traditional means of delivery: cigarettes. According to Medical News Today, nicotine is “not cancer-causing or excessively harmful on its own.” Cigarettes deliver not only nicotine but also a lot of carcinogens (stuff that causes cancer).
Hence the appeal of an alternative that is cleaner, cheaper and safer than cigarettes: e-cigarettes, or vaping. About five years ago, like millions of other smokers, I jumped on the vaping bandwagon.
And I’m still on it. I have almost completely stopped smoking because I acquire nicotine by other means.
Rarely will I concede that a foreign nation’s policy is superior to our own, but the British are right on this one. The Royal College of Physicians wants doctors to promote vaping “as widely as possible” to patients who are trying to quit smoking, according to a Sept. 29 report by The Associated Press. From that same article, we learn that Public Health England believes “vaping carries a small fraction of the risk of smoking.” That agency’s study “concluded that vaping is about 95% less dangerous than smoking.”
In late January, British researchers concluded that “vaping can help smokers quit cigarettes, with e-cigarettes proving nearly twice as effective as nicotine gums and patches,” the New England Journal of Medicine reported.
Here in the Colonies in recent months, several e-cigarette users have become ill, and some have died. Those tragic deaths have led to an all-out war on vaping, even though the deaths and illnesses were the result of vaping THC, the compound that gives pot its high, and/or utilizing black-market products. Both represent a minuscule fraction of vapers. In other words, conventional vaping is not the problem.
Still, many of our fellow citizens have demanded that the government “Do something!” Our representatives have obliged, in the process creating needless hysteria about the dangers of vaping. Some localities have instituted outright bans.
Dr. John Britton of the University of Nottingham in the U.K. rightly denounces the U.S. reaction as “complete madness.”
“The reality with smoking,” Britton says, “ is if you tell people to stop vaping, they will go back to tobacco, and tobacco kills.”
Our government should not enact policies that lead vapers, many of whom are former smokers, to return to traditional cigarettes.
