“The great pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, he will make a fool of himself, too.”
— Samuel Butler
In my desk drawer is a hefty pile of articles clipped from the newspaper and saved for various reasons: Some are unusually well-written or informative, some are infuriating, and others serve as “seed” for potential writing topics.
Last weekend, when I was looking for something off the beaten path to scribble about, I resorted to my trusty stash of clips, and noticed that surprisingly many were canine-related. Most of them pertained in some way to the powerful bond that has developed between us (humans, that is) and dogs — specifically, our pet dogs.
English writer Samuel Butler made his amusing observation more than a century ago, and it is indisputably true. Once in a while, I perform a dance — or, more accurately, a series of goofy, spastic gyrations — in the middle of our living room to entice Cheyenne, our Golden, to play.
It works every time. And, as Butler predicted, she has never scolded me. My wife usually does, though, for fear that we’ll spill a beverage, disturb our slumbering cats, or break a lamp (or in my case, a hip).
Even in Butler’s day, the bond between humans and dogs was long-established, but not scientifically understood.
Now it is.
Here’s a clip from March 16 of last year from the Associated Press. It quotes Diane Perlov of the California Science Center: “If you look a dog in the eye, a dog will look back at you and you will produce oxytocin.” The AP explains that oxytocin is “the chemical known as the love hormone because of the feelings it evokes in people.”
Perlov says “the dog will produce oxytocin in his own body from looking back at you. It’s a mutual affection.” Cheyenne and I have shared a mutual affection for years, but it’s nice to read a scientific explanation.
A dog and a human only have to look at each other for a few seconds to create a dramatic chemical response. This from a Japanese study reported in Science magazine a few years ago: “Mutual gazing had a profound effect on both dogs and their owners…Both male and female dogs experienced a 130% rise in oxytocin levels, and both male and female owners a 300% increase.”
Because of that bond, losing a dog is akin to losing a human family member. When Greensboro Police Officer Clint Franklin’s K-9, Rambo, was killed in the line of duty last summer, dog-loving readers (humans with a soul, in other words) were grief-stricken, too. I saved Danielle Battaglia’s tastefully written article from Aug. 24. Heartbreaking photos of a grieving Officer Franklin accompany the story.
On Nov. 26, the AP ran a few paragraphs about Conan, the heroic canine who was injured during a military operation in Syria. The AP says Conan “seemed oblivious to the praise that President Trump heaped on it.” The next paragraph says Conan “was injured when it was exposed to electric wires.” It? Conan is a (male) dog, not an inanimate object. Trump heaped praise on him; Conan was injured when he was exposed to electric wires.
A Washington Post article reprinted in these pages on Nov. 28 details a study undertaken to put a price tag on a dog’s life. The number that researchers came up with? $10,000. (I scrawled an obscenity in the margin.) If you offered me that amount for Cheyenne, I’d assail you with scornful laughter and walk away. With my dog.
