Last Sunday’s News & Record featured an article from The Associated Press, the headline of which read, “Germany admits far-right problem, but what to do?”
Here on native soil, we have just the opposite problem: that is, a far-left problem.
One of the two major parties is on the brink of nominating a self-proclaimed socialist to run for president. Some of his defenders — the “thoughtful” people — point out that Bernie Sanders is a “democratic socialist,” which is presumably something completely different.
No, it isn’t. “Democratic socialist” is an oxymoron.
The juxtaposition of Germany’s situation with our own is instructive. The AP article says German security officials “have frequently been accused of being ‘blind in the right eye,’ for intentionally or inadvertently overlooking some far-right activity.”
Here, the problem is not security officials, but journalists, who seem to be “blind in the left eye.” Reporters are overwhelmingly progressive, and too many seem to be longing for, rather than warning about, a socialist in the White House.
To their credit, some establishment Democrats, joined by an intrepid few journalists, are not only sounding the alarm, but actively working to thwart Bernie Sanders and his radical “revolution.”
I’m not affiliated with either of the political parties, but I always vote conservative, which means, by default, I vote for Republicans. Decades ago, a creature called the “conservative Democrat” used to roam the fruited plains. Today it’s endangered, if not extinct.
As was abundantly clear during the Democratic debate in Las Vegas two weeks ago. Watching as a disinterested observer, I was alternately appalled and amused. Which candidate, I wondered, is most likely to earn the dubious distinction of being the sacrificial lamb, chosen to be crushed in a landslide by President Trump?
If the Democrats were to choose their nominee based strictly upon debate performance, then Pete Buttigieg would be the clear winner. He is by far the most articulate Democratic candidate. But, because of his sexual orientation, I suspect he will struggle to draw support from black voters.
He was highly effective, however, in ruffling the feathers of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dared to forget the name of Mexico’s president. The Minnesota senator lost her composure and lashed out at Buttigieg with adolescent petulance. She might not have the temperament for the job.
In the debate’s opening moments, Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched a shrieking, devastating attack on the much-ballyhooed Mike Bloomberg, who withered under a sustained assault from multiple candidates.
They say money can’t buy happiness. Apparently, it can’t buy debating skills, either.
Bloomberg was also under siege from Bernie Sanders, who suffers from an affliction common among Democrats: an irrational, all-consuming loathing of millionaires and billionaires. On this issue, though, Bloomberg landed a couple of blows on Sanders, a wealthy socialist who owns multiple homes.
If Sanders is elected, he will remain affluent; you, on the other hand, will struggle more than ever.
I almost forgot to mention the guy who, for months, was the Democrats’ “front-runner,” former Vice President Joe Biden. He was at the debate, too, but failed to distinguish himself.
At least the radicals are confined to the national level, right?
Think again. Here in North Carolina, affirmative action will determine who is eligible to serve as a delegate to the Dems’ upcoming conventions. For those keeping score at home, 44% must be black, 9% Hispanic and 1.6% Native American. (Excuse me, but why is there no preferential treatment for Asians?) Half will be men, and half will be women. (“Gender-norming”!) There are rigorous quotas for age groups, too.
America’s far-left problem all but guarantees another term for President Trump.
