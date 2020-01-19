Public policy decisions are often made as a consequence of hysteria and hyperbole, rather than logic and evidence. This is because many of our fellow citizens are persuaded by emotion alone and are immune to reason.
A good example is the dystopian doom and gloom that accompanies every discussion about “climate change.” Another example, of more recent vintage and closer to home, is North Carolina’s voter ID law.
The argument in opposition to voter ID is essentially this: “Republicans are racists! They want to suppress the minority vote!” The emotion plays well among the perpetual victims that comprise the Democratic Party, but the facts do not support the argument.
Besides, what could be more racist than the assumption, routinely made by liberals, that blacks are too ignorant and incompetent to procure an acceptable ID, even when they are given years to do so, and even when the IDs can be obtained for free? That is racist.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, has blocked the state’s voter ID law because of alleged racism, although she uses slightly less dramatic language. Our legislation, Biggs argues, was approved “with intentional racial discrimination in mind.”
In other words, if you are among the 55% of state voters who approved voter ID in 2018, you’re a racist! But let’s consider a few inconvenient facts.
One of the co-sponsors of North Carolina’s law is a black Democrat. (The primary sponsor, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, is my representative in the N.C. Senate.)
And it gets much worse for opponents of the law.
In The Wall Street Journal last year, Jason Riley, who is black, penned a devastating case against the “Racism!” charge. We learn from Riley that, in a 2016 Gallup Poll, voter ID was supported by about 80% of Americans, including 63% of Democrats and 77% of nonwhites. A survey by The Washington Post a few years earlier revealed that voter ID was supported by 65% of blacks and 64% of Hispanics.
Riley writes about the significant increase in voter turnout in 2018 — an increase “driven by the same minority voters Democrats claim are being disenfranchised.”
Two years ago, black turnout surged 27%; Hispanic turnout by 50%. If “voter suppression” is one of the objectives of voter ID laws, they obviously are not effective.
Nevertheless, Judge Biggs intuits or presumes racial animus among GOP lawmakers, who she says “need not have had racial data in hand to still have it in mind.” Evidently, mind-reading is among the skills black-robed radicals utilize to override the will of voters. As Krawiec wrote in a recent op-ed, “Talk about voter suppression. That’s taking it to a new level.”
Opponents of voter ID speak of voter suppression as if it were inherently a bad thing, but I’m not convinced. Ignorance is so rampant, it seems to me that a doubling-down on suppression is in order.
The Annenberg Public Policy Center reported in 2017 that only 37% of poll respondents could name a single right protected by the First Amendment, only 26% could name the three branches of government and 33% could not name even one of those branches.
In 2018, Investors Business Daily reported that only one-third of Americans could pass the U.S. citizenship exam that we give to immigrants, more than half don’t know how many justices sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, and 60% have no idea who fought the U.S. in World War II.
As demonstrated in nearly three-dozen states, voter ID does not disfranchise minorities. What we truly need, in addition to voter ID, is a means of suppressing the moron vote.
