Last Sunday was International Women’s Day, in honor of which U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared that the struggle for gender equality is “the biggest human rights issue we face.”
Nonsense.
In the midst of every officially declared pander-fest (e.g., Black History Month and Women’s History Month), we’ve come to expect gales of condescension and hyperbole from virtue-signaling grand poobahs.
I suspect the world’s 35.8 million slaves (the figure comes from Business Insider) would beg to differ with the secretary general’s pronouncement about gender equality. In case you’re curious, the enslaved are concentrated in India, Pakistan and China.
Speaking of which, according to National Review, in China perhaps as many as a million Uyghurs (mostly Sunni Muslims) have been snatched from their homes and shipped off to “reeducation” camps. I wonder how those prisoners would feel about the secretary general’s ridiculous announcement.
Here in the U.S., as we observe Women’s History Month, gender-related issues (aka grievances) will be prominent. In fact, the same AP article (March 8) that proclaimed Guterres’s asinine assertion reminds us that, in 1995, the U.N. adopted a “wide-ranging plan to achieve gender equality.”
That plan failed, thank goodness.
Regardless of the whims of feminists and the U.N., men and women are different. They always have been, and always will be. It is not sexist to acknowledge reality. (Where are the champions of almighty Science when you really need them?)
We all have our biases, of course. For instance, I believe women are, in many ways, superior to men. Why in the world would we want to pull them down to our level? For the sake of “gender equality”? I don’t think so. Equal opportunity, yes; equal outcomes, absolutely not.
The perspective of Secretary General Guterres is necessarily global, in light of his position. (It’s also laughably utopian.) For most of us, however, gender-related injustices in, for instance, Afghanistan, are out of reach. What can we do?
Well, even here, in the greatest country in the world, some females are indeed victimized. Quite often, the culprit is not a male chauvinist boss or an abusive spouse, but horrific public policy.
What better way to illustrate the absurdity of “gender equality” than public policies that endorse the participation of transgender athletes in girls’ sports?
In Connecticut, three female high school students have filed a lawsuit against the state. The girls argue, convincingly, that their “opportunities for participation, recruitment, and scholarships” have been “directly and negatively impacted” by state policy on transgender athletes.
It’s interesting to note that the girls’ case has been taken up, not by a feminist organization, but by the right-wing Alliance Defending Freedom. Where are the organizations that presumably fight for the rights of women?
What’s the policy right here in our own backyard? Well, in January, The Charlotte Observer’s editorial board boasted about it: “Here, as in most states, such policies for public high schools and middle schools are set by the state athletic association. But despite being a state that in 2016 led the way on discriminatory legislation regarding bathrooms, North Carolina’s policy on transgender athletes is among the most progressive in the country.”
Let’s do something about that. The least we could do for our daughters is to keep biological males out of girls’ sports.
Gentlemen, there’s something you can do even closer to home — I mean, actually in your home. In a typical household, the woman takes care of most (and sometimes, all) of the cleaning, even when she works a full-time job.
Pitch in once in a while, and take a minute to express your gratitude for all that she does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.