Jay Matthews of The Washington Post is troubled by the fact that “only 20% of Americans can converse in two or more languages, compared with 56% of Europeans.” His article was published in the News & Record on May 3, under the provocative headline, “Half of the world is bilingual. What’s America’s problem?”
Relatively few Americans are bilingual; most of us are “monolingual,” or fluent only in our native tongue: English. Mr. Matthews apparently believes readers will be concerned about, if not alarmed by, the average American’s lack of linguistic curiosity.
But wait a minute. The American citizen is under no obligation to learn a foreign language. For professional or personal reasons, many of our neighbors have chosen to do so, but they are not morally obligated to do so. Their linguistic promiscuity is voluntary.
Meanwhile, there should be no stigma attached to those of us who choose to remain — if I may continue the analogy — monogamous: that is, exclusively committed to our native language. The monolingual are aware, if only intuitively, of the link between language and culture. Devotion to the former derives from affection for the latter.
This does not mean bilingual Americans have betrayed their culture, but surely some have been duped by the zealous champions of identity politics and “multiculturalism.” Contrary to the tone of Matthews’ article, it is the newcomer’s responsibility to assimilate into our culture, not the other way around. He writes about Sohaib Usman, who was born in Pakistan, and whose second language is Urdu. Usman believes bilingualism helps newcomers “not shy away from their ethnicity and be proud of who they are.”
American citizens, regardless of race and ethnicity, are proud of who they are, too. Incidentally, it is worth noting (and reminding Mr. Usman) that the naturalization ceremony for new citizens includes an oath to abandon foreign allegiances.
Matthews reminds us that high schools in most states (including North Carolina) have begun rewarding a “Seal of Biliteracy,” to graduates who demonstrate fluency in English and another language.
In 2015, Guilford County Schools bestowed the award on 166 students; by 2018, the number of recipients had soared to 664. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools presented the seal to 340 graduates four years ago, and 561 in 2018.
While we salute those students and other citizens who learn other languages, let’s not disparage the monolingual. America’s “problem” with language is not that too few of our citizens learn foreign languages but that too few aspiring citizens learn English.
In a Pew Research poll last month, only 34% of the immigrants living in the U.S. illegally claimed to be proficient in English. That’s not surprising, because people who sincerely wish to become American citizens will learn our language and assimilate. In the same poll, for instance, 57% of immigrants who entered the U.S. legally claimed to be proficient in English.
Like many Americans, The Post’s Jay Matthews seems to have abandoned the assimilation ethic. He writes glowingly about a Los Angeles high school in which “nearly every student was bilingual. The school had a bad reputation because of low test scores in reading and math, even though its students’ bilingualism put schools in rich parts of town to shame.”
In Matthews’ view, mastering the fundamentals of math and English is not very important; what really matters is the fact that those students in Los Angeles are bilingual. He believes we should “reconsider our pride in knowing only one language.”
I beg to differ. We need not apologize for sticking to our native tongue, or for expecting aspiring citizens to become fluent in English.
A common language establishes the foundation for unity and cultural cohesion.