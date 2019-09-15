“All the best forecasting and skills in determining the possible path still resulted in a dozen spaghetti tracks.” — Richard Neal on the projected path of Hurricane Dorian
The recent run-in with Dorian reminds us that we have entered prime hurricane season. The day of this writing (Sept. 9) is the anniversary of the deadliest hurricane in American history: the Galveston, Texas, storm of 1900, which killed 10,000 people in that city alone.
The ninth of September is also the “birthday” of Hurricane Hugo, which, on this date in 1989, was born as a mere disturbance off the coast of Africa. A couple of weeks later, on Sept. 22, it made landfall as a Category 4 just north of Charleston, S.C. Hugo is infamous in the Carolinas for wreaking havoc as far inland as Charlotte, Greensboro and even into the mountains. Much of the state was without power for days in the wake of Hugo.
Forecasting has improved significantly in recent decades, but, as evidenced by the spaghetti-noodle maps of Dorian’s potential tracks, hurricanes remain notoriously difficult to predict. Residents of Florida’s east coast were on pins and needles for days, over a hurricane that never arrived.
Galveston reminds us of the importance of weather forecasting — and the deadly peril of meteorological incompetence. Ignorance combined with arrogance can be a lethal combination.
The local weatherman in Galveston, Isaac Cline, had been warned of an approaching storm, but he believed the unique geography of the city protected it from hurricanes. (It actually made Galveston particularly vulnerable.)
The warning was provided by officials in Cuba, which had been wrecked by a monstrous storm they rightly believed was barreling straight toward Texas.
Cline issued a weather forecast that called for run-of-the-mill thunderstorms. Thousands of Galvestonians, including Cline’s wife, died in the ensuing storm. The tragedy is chronicled in gruesome detail in Erik Larson’s magisterial “Isaac’s Storm,” which was published in 2000. If you haven’t read it, you should.
In the modern era, you might think, because of satellites and computer models, we can predict with pinpoint precision a hurricane’s path and strength. You’d be wrong.
Last year, the landfall location of Hurricane Michael (in the Florida Panhandle) was accurately predicted, but the projected strength of the storm was incorrect. Three days out, forecasters predicted Michael would make landfall as a Category 2, but it roared into Mexico Beach as a Category 5, with winds shrieking at 160 mph and a storm surge of 14 feet.
Michael’s strength was underestimated because of something meteorologists call “rapid intensification,” which continues to baffle hurricane “experts.”
Even with our technological marvels, we have a hard time accurately predicting normal, everyday weather; hurricanes are far more complex.
In fact, meteorologists are concerned that technology could diminish the accuracy of forecasts. How so?
The explanation is very “science-y,” which means I don’t understand it very well. But, according to Physics World magazine, 5G “could interfere with the detection of water vapor in the atmosphere.”
A few months ago, Neil Jacobs, acting head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), testified before Congress that 5G interference “could reduce the accuracy of weather forecasts by up to 30%,” a problem that would be particularly disastrous when it comes to hurricanes. According to Jacobs, coastal residents might have “two to three days fewer” to prepare for incoming storms.
