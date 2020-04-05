If a Republican wants to gain the favor of journalists, there is one sure-fire way to do so: Betray your party, slander its leaders and distance yourself from its (suddenly distasteful) principles.
Previously, for the duration of his career, the Republican in question was sneeringly denounced as a Nazi or fascist; in the afterglow of his betrayal, among reporters and talking heads, Judas is virtuous, courageous and thoughtful. He has earned the journalist’s ultimate accolade: He’s a “maverick”!
The latest of the newly enlightened Republicans is Stuart Stevens, who appeared on this page two weeks ago (“Elections have consequences,” March 21) to emasculate himself and hurl stones at conservatives. Coincidentally, Stevens has written a book about the Republican Party. It’s called “It Was All A Lie.”
Speaking of lies, let’s take a look at the maverick’s op-ed, which is riddled with factual inaccuracies, sweeping generalizations and pearl-clutching histrionics. “The Republican Party,” Stevens writes, “has gone from admiring William F. Buckley Jr., an Ivy League intellectual, to viewing higher education as a left-wing conspiracy to indoctrinate the young.”
Here’s a quote from a right-wing kook of the modern era to illustrate what Stevens is talking about: “I propose, simply, to expose … one of the most extraordinary incongruities of our time: the institution (Yale) that derives its moral and financial support from Christian individualists and then addresses itself to the task of persuading the sons of these supporters to be atheistic socialists.”
Oh, wait: that’s actually the aforementioned William F. Buckley Jr. writing in “God and Man at Yale,” a volume apparently unknown to Mr. Stevens. It was written about 70 years ago, but serious Republicans — conservatives, in particular — all over the country have read it.
The fact that “God and Man at Yale” is alien to Mr. Stevens speaks volumes about his credibility. One cannot simultaneously profess expertise about the Republican Party and demonstrate ignorance of Bill Buckley, a founder of the modern conservative movement. Would we sit for a class on Marxism from a professor who has never read Karl Marx?
Stevens repeatedly makes vast generalizations about the beliefs of Republicans, as if the membership were monolithic. He condemns the “toxic fantasies now dear to the Republican Party,” such as the belief that “Government is bad.”
I’ve never heard a conservative say that. But Republicans do believe in limited government, which is what the founders intended. Hence, the 10th Amendment. According to Stevens, the corona pandemic can only be resolved by “massive government intervention,” which contradicts Republicans’ alleged belief that “All government is bad.” Again, Stevens exhausts himself bludgeoning a straw man.
Another “toxic fantasy” is that “Establishment experts are overrated or just plain wrong.” In some quarters, Stevens is evidently considered an “establishment expert,” but much of his op-ed is fallacious. He was also wrong about the candidacy of Bill Weld (who?), for whom he served as a consultant.
If we are to believe Stevens, all Republicans believe “science is suspect.” Science itself isn’t suspect, but some scientists are. Remember the “Ice Age” scare from the 1970s? At the time, there was a “scientific consensus” that we were doomed to freeze to death.
There is no reason to believe today’s catastrophic environmental forecasts are any more accurate. “Climate change” zealots should read “Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions” by Myron Ebell and Steven Milloy of the Competitive Enterprise Institute (https://cei.org). It’s a hilarious reminder of why some scientists and “experts” are indeed suspect.
That includes maverick consultants like Stuart Stevens. I, for one, lack the patience to endure sanctimonious lectures from “moderate” Republicans. Remember that a moderate, by definition, believes deeply in nothing.
