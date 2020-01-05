“The world cares nothing for the little shocks endured by the sensitive stickler. While we look in horror at a badly punctuated sign, the world carries on around us, blind to our plight.” — Lynne Truss
Those of us who belong to the word-nerd community realize that we represent a tiny sliver of the population — an oppressed minority, outcast and ostracized as “grammar Nazis.”
But we can’t help it. Those who profane the English language — and they are legion — leave us aghast far too often. But, contrary to our nasty reputation, we’re not always “on duty,” prowling around looking for missing commas, incorrect apostrophes, or misspelled words. Sometimes, we are contentedly intrigued or amused.
A couple of weeks ago, for instance, I opened a package that was delivered to my workplace. As soon as I saw the contents, one of my bosses walked by, nodded in the direction of the box, and asked, “What’s that?”
The answer was tricky, in a way that fellow word-nerds will appreciate.
There’s a small rodent called a mouse, but there’s also a completely different kind of mouse, which is defined by Webster’s as “a hand-held device moved in front of a terminal screen to position the lighted indicator.”
Here’s the problem: the box I had opened contained several of those hand-held devices.
If two rodents scurry across your kitchen floor, you would call them “mice,” because that’s the plural of mouse, correct? So, I could have told the boss, “It’s a box full of mice,” but that seemed peculiar, and likely to create confusion.
I dodged the issue: “It’s office supplies.” But, for future reference, if I have two or more of those hand-held devices, do I call them “mice,” or “mouses”? These are questions that keep word-nerds awake at night.
Likewise, there’s a candy called “Certs.” If I consume one of them, did I eat a “Cert,” or a Certs? What about the mint called “Breath Savers”? Is it possible, we wonder, to enjoy one “Breath Saver,” or must we savor one Breath Savers?
Sometimes, the connotation of a word, in an unexpected context, is funny. Last Sunday afternoon, I decided to make cheese toast. Naturally, because I’m thoughtful and considerate, I asked my wife if she’d like some. “No, thank you,” she replied. “I’m not really a cheese toast enthusiast.”
I doubled over with laughter. My wife didn’t get it, but fans of expensive cigars, fine wine, or exotic automobiles describe themselves as “enthusiasts.”
Drawing a parallel between those aristocratic folks and mere lovers of cheese toast strikes me as highly amusing.
Most word-nerds are unapologetically militant. The aforementioned Lynne Truss, for instance, laments that the Apostrophe Protection Society (a collection of British word-nerds) does not have “a militant wing. Could I start one? Where do you get balaclavas?”
Wait a minute: “Balaclava” is an unusual word, and some people might not be familiar with it. Is that a problem? It shouldn’t be, if the word is appropriate (and in this case, it is). Who better to consult than the late Bill Buckley, the ultimate word-nerd?
Buckley often used exotic terms, and was criticized for doing so. But he defended the practice in the “lapidary” fashion we came to expect: “It is a curious thing, this universal assumption by a number of prominently situated opinion- or rather mood-makers, that the American people are either unaware of the unusual word or undisposed to hear it and find out what it means, thus broadening not merely their vocabulary — that isn’t the important thing — but their conceptual and descriptive powers.”
