In an op-ed in the Dec. 8 News & Record about Confederate monuments, David Campt and Allison Mahaley observed that “people’s position on this issue” and most others appears to be “less driven by facts than by feelings.”
I believe the authors are correct, and that the phenomenon has wreaked havoc throughout society. But the damage is most conspicuous in the realms of political discussion and public education.
Campt and Mahaley are not immune to the feelings-over-facts virus. A Confederate memorial, they write, is “a symbol more and more activists and some politicians are identifying as a symbol of white supremacy.” The sentiment is, indeed, quite popular; whether the feeling is derived from facts is another matter entirely.
It is absurd to argue that supporting a Confederate monument is synonymous with “white supremacy.” Some of us, for instance, simply love and encourage the study of American history — including our darkest days and most catastrophic errors.
Tearing down a monument does not erase historical facts; it might, however, make “activists and some politicians” feel better about themselves. And really, among many these days, feelings are far more important than facts.
In their closing paragraph, the authors draw a distasteful (and grossly inaccurate) parallel between Americans and Germans: “Unlike the Germans,” they write, “who actively and unabashedly rejected the Nazi movement following Hitler’s fall, America seems stuck in ambivalence.”
Now wait a minute. In an Elon University poll, the results of which were released in November, 65% of respondents said they believe Confederate monuments should remain on public property; 35% said they should be removed.
If we accept the premise from Campt and Mahaley — that supporters of Confederate monuments are white supremacists and the equivalent of Nazi sympathizers — then two-thirds of your neighbors are racists. Of course, that is preposterous.
As illustrated by the poll results, there is some ambivalence about the removal of Confederate monuments. But that’s not the same thing as ambivalence about slavery. The authors have allowed their feelings alone, unsupported by evidence, to lead them to the conclusion that two-thirds of North Carolinians are “ambivalent” about slavery. There is zero evidence to support that claim, and certainly no justification for the hyperbolic, inflammatory reference to Nazis.
Respondents to the Elon poll were not asked about race, racism or slavery; they were asked about the presence of Confederate memorials on public property. Although the authors claim that the monuments “are a proxy for talking about race and racism,” that’s merely a feeling on their part — a feeling neither supported by evidence, nor shared by a majority of North Carolinians.
The authors’ presumption about the meaning of Confederate monuments leads them to irrational conclusions. This is common among progressives: In their view, practically everything is about race and racism. Such are the consequences of identity politics: feelings trump facts.
Incredibly, having slandered two-thirds of the state’s population, Campt and Mahaley wonder why “productive conversations” about race “are desperately needed but unfortunately rare.” People do not eagerly line up to be slandered because of their political views.
Coincidentally, another op-ed published on the same day addresses the feelings-versus-facts scenario. N.C. State Professor Paula McAvoy wrote about a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute, the results of which are highly relevant: “Democrats and Republicans,” McAvoy writes, “have strikingly different views about what should be taught in civics. Republicans are more supportive of emphasizing facts and how the government works. Democrats are more supportive of teaching values like equality and tolerance.”
One of those parties exerts nearly absolute control over public education, and in that realm, too, the supremacy of feelings has been disastrous.
