“We don’t homeschool our kids to remove them from mainstream culture completely. We homeschool them so that they can make a positive impact and change mainstream culture — for the better.”
— Patti Curran, local homeschooling parent
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras recently mused about the closure of local schools and the manner in which the system could make up for lost instructional time.
“Moments of crisis and disruption,” she said, “can lead to innovation and necessary positive change.” Indeed.
A few days later, N&R readers shared their thoughts about Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to close schools for the rest of the year. A couple of the responses were quite telling: Eric Nurney said the public schools “are grossly incompetent at actually educating,” and that GCS provides little more than “a free cafeteria and day care service.” Another reader, Amanda Bush, is excited to see “just how few students decide to return to school in the fall.”
Why would so many choose not to return? “A lot of the parents I have talked to,” Bush writes, “are seriously considering homeschooling their kids even after this is over because of the change they have seen in their kids once they were removed from the bullying pressure that is our public school system.”
Yet, a surge in the popularity of homeschooling would infuriate Elizabeth Bartholet, a law professor at Harvard University.
In the current (May-June) issue of Harvard Magazine, Bartholet suggests a “presumptive ban” on homeschooling, which, in her view, deprives children of a “meaningful education,” and might “keep them from contributing positively to a democratic society” (https://harvardmagazine.com/2020/05/right-now-risks-homeschooling).
In recent weeks, Harvard Magazine has been mauled by withering rebukes from National Review, Intellectual Takeout and many other right-of-center outlets.
For parents contemplating the homeschooling route, the experience of Winston- Salem’s Patti Curran will be enlightening. She homeschooled all three of her boys, and takes great pleasure in debunking Bartholet’s elitist, authoritarian arguments.
According to Bartholet, the minimal regulation of homeschooling in many states “means, effectively, that people can homeschool who’ve never gone to school themselves, who don’t read or write themselves.”
North Carolina is among the states the professor might consider overly “permissive,” a state in which homeschooling parents could be the functionally illiterate morons of Bartholet’s nightmares. But studies say otherwise: Homeschooling parents are more affluent than public school parents, and they’re more likely to have college degrees. Patti Curran can read and write. In fact, she has a degree from LSU.
But some homeschooling parents, Bartholet and O’Donnell suggest, are “religious ideologues,” who, among other sins, “promote female subservience and white supremacy.”
Curran scoffs at the white supremacy claim as too ignorant and bigoted to warrant a response. But what about the role of females? “Women who homeschool,” Curran says, “are strong, smart women who are able to educate children far better than any public school. The statistics speak for themselves.”
They certainly do. Homeschooled kids routinely outperform their public school peers on standardized tests — usually by a significant margin. Not surprisingly, Curran’s sons are stellar performers in the academic realm.
Her oldest son, now 26, earned a business degree at Belmont Abbey in three years. In a few weeks, her middle son, now 23, will graduate from Campbell University with a degree in engineering. He’s been inducted into several collegiate honor societies. Her youngest, now 22, will graduate next year from UNC-Charlotte with a degree in physics.
“All three of my boys,” Curran says, “have worked and volunteered for political parties and campaigns. They all vote. My oldest even took his family to the last inauguration!”
The Curran boys were not deprived of a “meaningful education,” and, contrary to Bartholet’s warning, all three are “contributing positively to a democratic society.”
By default, we’re all homeschoolers now. But in the long run, how many parents will decide that educating their children at home is a “necessary positive change”?
