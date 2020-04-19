On this date 25 years ago, Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people and injured several hundred when he blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. McVeigh was tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in short order. He was executed on June 11, 2001.
Swift and certain justice. That’s the ideal.
I was reminded of the sluggishness, ineptitude and moral cowardice of the contemporary justice system by a headline in these pages on the 21st of March: “Greensboro woman, 29,” it read, “likely to face death penalty.”
Nonsense.
Informed citizens are well aware that Brittany Christina McKinney, who is charged with killing three people on New Year’s Day, will never be executed. Of course, it’s possible that she’ll be sentenced to death, but that’s meaningless. Even if an avalanche of overwhelming, indisputable evidence leads to her conviction, she won’t be executed.
The state of North Carolina hasn’t executed anyone since 2006, and it isn’t likely to anytime soon. Convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Blanche Taylor Moore was sentenced to death in November 1990. Thirty years later, she still sits on death row.
The details of McKinney’s killing spree are deeply disturbing. Autopsy reports revealed that her 10-year-old daughter, Mkenzie, and 2-year-old niece, Serenity Taliem Rose, were shot in the face; McKinney’s 61-year-old friend, Jerry Griffin, was shot in the back of the head.
Maybe we consider ourselves too sophisticated to utilize something as “barbaric” as the death penalty. But capital punishment has been practiced for nearly all of American history. I use the word “practiced” deliberately, because, for most of our history, it wasn’t just “on the books” to be used as a scare-tactic and negotiating tool; death sentences were actually carried out.
In the mid- and late-18th century, George Washington became frustrated with deserters — men who fled from military service. In 1757, he wrote, “I have a gallows near 40 feet high erected (which has terrified the rest exceedingly), and I am determined … to hang two or three on it, as an example to others.”
Washington, it seems, was an early champion of the “deterrent effect” of capital punishment. Days later, two deserters were indeed hanged from Washington’s 40-foot-high gallows. He wrote to Gov. Robert Dinwiddie of Virginia: “Your Honor will, I hope, excuse my hanging, instead of shooting them. It conveyed much more terror to others; and it was for example’s sake we did it.”
Conversely, what example do we set by sentencing killers to death with absolutely no intention of carrying out the penalty?
When we were kids, my three siblings and I occasionally misbehaved. When Dad glared at us and unbuckled his belt, it served as a “red alert” that calmed us down right away. Why? Because, quite often, he would actually remove that belt and use it. Corporal punishment was a real, often-utilized disciplinary measure.
After a while, Dad rarely had to swing that belt. He could simply reach for it to “convey terror,” as Washington would say, and restore my natural, angelic disposition.
Today’s capital punishment is precisely the opposite: a paper tiger that instills fear in no one. There is no significant prospect of execution.
The federal government has not carried out a death sentence since 2003. But the Trump administration is reversing course, determined to resume executions. Toward that end, Attorney General William Barr and the administration won a significant court case two weeks ago.
North Carolina should reverse course and convey a bit of terror, too. Regardless of whether it is a deterrent — and I believe it is — the death penalty is just: Those who commit the ultimate crime should face the ultimate punishment.
