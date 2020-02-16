Speaking from experience, I know the bond between historically black colleges and universities — or HBCUs —and their alumni is like family.
I went to preschool at Elizabeth City State and college at N.C. A&T, all the while being monitored, mentored, disciplined and advised by relatives and family friends who were alumni of Elizabeth City State, A&T, Norfolk State, N.C. Central, Morgan State, Hampton University and so on.
Since I was a child, or at least a whole lot younger and less experienced than they were, they wanted to do their part to guide me to a better future.
In effect, they were kind of like my parents. And even if I wasn’t a child, they saw me as one.
And so it was when I (finally) got serious about my studies at A&T, I was monitored, mentored, disciplined and advised by professors, alumni and fellow students who were determined to help me become the best version of me that I could be.
In effect, the greater A&T community was kind of like a parent.
And it proved to me, over and over, that it didn’t want anything bad to happen to its child.
Now that I’m an adult, my relationship and emotional attachment to A&T is reversed: I’m like the parent, and I love A&T as if it’s my child.
I donate. I travel to the away games and cheer.
I explain to my younger relatives why A&T is the best fit for them, regardless of what Aunt So-and-So said about Central. I’ve been privileged to positively influence a few undergrads.
On my 2020 to-do list is to start a foundation for The A&T Register, the student newspaper that helped launch the careers of many A&T journalism students.
Every time I’m on campus, I smile to myself about how much new construction has taken place. New buildings seem to keep popping up.
Man, these kids grow up fast.
But a part of growth is making decisions — informed decisions — for yourself.
Like the parent of a rebellious teenager, I was caught off-guard, angry and disappointed about news of a conference switch. A&T is leaving its family in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (those are our cousins!) to join the Big South Conference (we don’t even know these people!).
I say A&T should be competing for MEAC titles and Celebration Bowl championships every year, from here on out. But if the decision-makers determine that the facts say A&T is better off in another conference, so be it.
While it’s important to me who A&T plays, it’s just as important to me that A&T wins.
I cringe to imagine what A&T loses with a move to the Big South. The annual contests against South Carolina State and Florida A&M for bragging rights. No more two-for-one men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders.
I’m not very familiar with the Big South or the FCS playoffs (where the Big South football champion plays). At least, not as familiar as I am with my distant relatives at N.C. Central and Norfolk State, or even recurring SWAC champion and Celebration Bowl opponent Alcorn State.
Since their founding in the shadow of segregation, the nation’s HBCUs have a shared history and culture that has always been a part of the respective universities’ sports, such as competing marching bands, fraternities and sororities, and homecoming festivities.
And comparing family trees to see which relative went to which HBCU.
As a member of the MEAC, whose membership is 100% HBCU, A&T has been wildly successful in athletics over the past few years. I’d say more so than any other HBCU in the country.
If the decision-makers get it right, and older Aggies such as myself can give back what we got from the university, A&T can change conferences without changing its culture.
And maybe the Celebration Bowl will keep a light on for us.
