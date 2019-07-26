Right now, one of the most important issues in our state is Medicaid expansion. Closing the coverage gap could bring health care to more than 500,000 North Carolinians, including 17,000 in Guilford County. Countless health care and family groups have endorsed Medicaid expansion. At this point it seems the only group that doesn’t support closing the coverage gap is the Republicans in the General Assembly, more specifically in the Senate.
The importance of Medicaid expansion is one reason Gov. Cooper took a hard line in budget negotiations, stating he would veto any budget the Republican majority sent him if it did not include Medicaid expansion. This was a nonstarter for Republicans and a budget bill was passed without Medicaid expansion. For many of my Democratic colleagues, this was a reason to walk away from any negotiation and, as expected, the governor vetoed the budget.
I voted for the conference budget even though it did not include Medicaid expansion because I chose to work with the other side on issues where there is common ground. Many pundits have criticized this decision by saying I traded my vote on the budget for “pork” or was “paid off.” These people are far too dismissive of the real issues my community faces. I wasn’t going to walk away from negotiations because of a single issue. I can guarantee that programs addressing gun violence, hunger and food deserts, after-school education and $3 million to eliminate the reduced-price lunch distinction in public schools are more than “pork” to the families in my community who would benefit.
I agree with the governor and my Democratic colleagues that expanding Medicaid is a crucial priority for North Carolina, which is why I have included it in my ongoing negotiations on the budget. What I question is an all-or-nothing strategy. I understand some people would rather I say “no” to everything from the other side of the aisle. Unfortunately, that strategy is likely to leave us with nothing to show for our efforts with Republicans already threatening to go home and end this session.
The governor isn’t only fighting for Medicaid expansion. He would also like to see more money for public education, including larger salary increases for teachers. The governor would pay for this by eliminating the corporate tax cut in the GOP budget. These are admirable goals that I support.
However, the Republicans prepared for the Democrats to break the supermajority back in 2016 and included a provision that allows for the previous year’s budget to continue indefinitely if a new one is not passed. In this case, last year’s budget — written and passed by Republicans — continues on, leaving Democrats less leverage to force the Republicans’ hand. This means no Medicaid expansion, no state employee raises and no new teacher raises. Of course, Republicans will blame Democrats, Democrats will blame Republicans, and we will be left playing the same old game while real people are affected.
So, as we move forward during this process, I think it is important to remain at the table instead of walking away. I have pushed hard for Medicaid expansion to be part of any budget deal. However, at the moment we have been denied. If that is the case, I see little chance of Republicans rewriting their whole budget to look more like the governor’s, no matter how long the veto is sustained.
I hope the two sides will come together and negotiate a compromise. If they do, I’ll be at the table, ready to fight for you.