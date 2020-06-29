According to Johns Hopkins University, as of June 26, there have been 2,425,814 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 124,509 deaths.
This current situation bears a strong resemblance to the flu pandemic of 1918-1920. It is estimated that the pandemic killed 50 million people worldwide, with 675,000 deaths in the United States.
President Woodrow Wilson, focused on World War I, never spoke to the American people about the pandemic.
President Trump, focused on getting reelected, has made no effort to console the American public.
In fact, he has refuted the advice of medical experts.
Some cities in the 1918 pandemic passed ordinances requiring people to wear masks in public. Among these were Seattle, Phoenix and San Francisco.
A group in San Francisco actually formed an Anti-Mask League.
Bayer Aspirin had been developed by the Germans and was available in the United States. Since we were at war with Germany, some people thought the aspirin was poisoned with the flu germs, as a weapon.
Some people now believe that the coronavirus is all a hoax, or that it was spread to destroy us. The effect this virus has had on our lives — those who have lost loved ones, schools, businesses, places of worship and our general morale — has been devastating.
If everyone complied, heeding the advice of health officials, perhaps we would see the end of this pandemic, hopefully before two years go by.
Surely, no one wants a repeat of 1918-1920.
