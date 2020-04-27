With COVID-19 deaths mounting in the U.S., perhaps this is a good time to come up with an amount that best represents the dollar value of a human life.
To help with the math, I will employ one of North Carolina’s most successful investors, Sen. Richard Burr.
You may recall that shortly after attending a closed-door meeting that included warnings of a potentially devastating economic threat from the coronavirus, Sen. Burr, on Feb. 13, sold between $618,000 and $1.7 million in stock, while at the same time downplaying the threat to the public. Weeks later, the market crashed, losing 30% of its value in a matter of days.
Research published on April 15 revealed that “the vast majority, as much as 90%, of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, could have been avoided if strict social distancing measures were imposed just two weeks earlier.” Read another way, had Sen. Burr called The New York Times instead of his broker, tens of thousands of American lives could have been spared.
With that in mind, let’s do the math. Since deaths are increasing daily, we will use the total of 42,518 deaths as of April 20 in our calculations. Considering the research referenced above, 90% of those deaths, or 38,266 lives, were lost thanks to the suppression of critical information by Sen. Burr, among others.
Based on his disclosures, Sen. Burr avoided a 30% drop in his portfolio equivalent of between $185,400 and $510,000. By dividing these amounts by the number of avoidable deaths, we arrive at a valuation ranging from $4.85 to $13.33 per life lost.
So, now we know how much our lives are worth to Sen. Burr and, sadly, to his Republican colleagues, most of whom have remained silent in the face of his reprehensible behavior in a time of national crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Corona virus deaths cannot begin to touch the number of dead babies lost to abortion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.