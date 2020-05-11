Romaine Worster’s April 26 column, “Capitalism is the best antidote to this crisis,” was arguably her most shocking yet. Incredibly, Ms. Worster’s latest attempt to promote President Trump and the monopoly capitalist system is based on their handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.!
Rather than be distracted by Ms. Worster’s quotes from reactionary British politicians and her complaints about her upbringing, let’s examine COVID-19 facts.
Tragically, the U.S. is the advanced capitalist country with the most privatized and broken health care “system” in the world. In the absence of a responsible federal health authority, billionaire President Trump seized power over the U.S. government response to the pandemic. The result: The U.S. leads the world in number of people infected by COVID-19 and number of deaths by far!
With less than 5% of the global population, the United States’ percentage of COVID-19-infected people is 25% and percentage of deaths is more than 30% of the entire world. This confirms the urgent need for single-payer health care/Medicare for all in the U.S.
The reckless, anti-science and irresponsible conduct of the Trump-led COVID-19 campaign is revealed by the horrific lack of testing and protective equipment; the lack of centralized data processing of test results; the hoarding of the national medical stockpile in Trump’s and Jared Kushner’s greedy hands; and now the premature opening of businesses in many states promoted by Trump in violation of his own protocols.
Trump’s chaotic COVID-19 leadership — including his “medical” opinion that maybe ingesting disinfectants might be used as a treatment — exposed his ineptitude and his greed. His daily news conferences went so badly that they were halted, then resumed on a less frequent schedule.
Ms. Worster writes accurately that “misery is a lot of what we’ve been sharing in this COVID-19 crisis. Empty meat cases and empty toilet paper shelves in the grocery stores. Millions unemployed.”
Yet, relying on decades of brainwashing in the U.S., she wants us to believe this is somehow the product of socialism!
The facts she presented, however, lead the reader to draw the opposite conclusion: Unrestrained capitalism is the problem.
