Stop using Black-on-Black crime as a part of your conversation, Black people, especially in relationship to Black Lives Matter!
I’ve read posts, heard interviews and listened to so many erroneous points on this subject, so I want to help bring clarity to the negativity and damaging juxtaposition of these points.
First, we don’t chant “Black Lives Matter” because no other lives matter. That’s what the white man wants you to suggest, so he can use crimes perpetrated against us by us to deflect from the real and righteous message. I really wish some of us would think before we speak.
Second, we chant “Black Lives Matter” because, when crimes are perpetrated on us by law enforcement, there is historically little to no accountability for those crimes.
They use as an excuse what I’ll term as their inherent guilt and pseudo-fear of us to justify bad policing, racist interpretations and seriously inept training, to say the least.
Black lives should be valued enough that when law enforcement officers senselessly them, we should receive justice — and not lame excuses or laws that block their prosecution for their persecution and execution of us without trial or judge or jury.
Third, Asian-on-Asian, Latino-on-Latino and white-on-white crimes are committed every day in America, but all we hear about, especially from within our own community, is Black-on-Black crime!
We are not justifying crime on any level, but we will not subjectify it either, definitely not in our own community.
Fourth and last, please get this: The ills of crime within our community are also directly connected to the systemic racism in our nation. Give opportunities to our Black boys and girls that every other race and culture has been given with ease. Let us start on even ground.
Also, you can’t have these discussions without raising the need of criminal justice reform. More Black people, especially our Black males, are in prison because we are over-policed, underhired and unfairly scrutinized by a system that is racist in its very construct and sentenced to more prison time than is justifiable.
In addition, the need for bail reform cannot be ignored. More Black men are sitting in jail over a $200 bond than should be allowed for non-victim-related and nonviolent offenses. Civil matters are all about money, and that’s the one thing many in our community don’t have enough of.
Jail and imprisonment have become the new Jim Crow, stamping our Black children as criminals and stripping them of a chance to secure an education, decent jobs and wages, affordable and comfortable housing and hope for a future.
So let’s consider root causes before we jump on the bandwagon and start using the verbiage of the oppressor. I’m not suggesting that we not hold ourselves accountable. I am suggesting that we keep house business in the house, and let the village begin to rebuild and not point fingers that tear us down more.
When we do this, we’ll prove to all that Black Lives Matter to us and we won’t allow our lives ever again to be counted as less than any other human lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.