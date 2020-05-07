I write in opposition to Romaine Worster’s op-ed (April 26).
Socialism is simply the spending choices we make. It is not a form of government. I submit that we are all socialists!
For those of you sputtering your morning coffee and grabbing at your hearts, please read on.
Yes, you, too, are a socialist, comrade. The only question is what kind.
President Herbert Hoover did nothing to alleviate American’s suffering in the early 1930s. The Republican mantra then was “Capitalism is the best antidote to this crisis.” Franklin Roosevelt knew better and was willing to try new ideas. He drove the Republicans bananas. They called the New Deal “socialism!” and proclaimed it would “ruin the country!”
The 1950s saw the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy successfully frighten Americans and destroy lives by claiming our deep state government was brimming with communists. This was until one of my personal heroes, Joseph N. Welch, confronted him.
Mrs. Worster has given us a preview of the coming Republican talking point: “Voting for a Democrat is a vote for socialism.” It’s clear that Republicans see socialism as a bad thing. So, what exactly is it?
We pay our taxes and our representatives decide where that money goes. We expect it to be spent for the common good. And most of us are fine with socialist roads, socialist garbage pickup, socialist fire and police departments, socialist Social Security, socialist Medicare, socialist food and drug inspections, a socialist post office, socialist dog catchers, etc. The military is our largest socialist jobs program. We need it but at a much reduced size.
I am a Democratic (read middle-class and working-class) Socialist. I am against corporate socialism. I am for a decent minimum wage, universal quality health care, infrastructure and public transportation improvement and guaranteed decent wages during COVID-19. Republicans seemingly always have money available for corporate socialism: trillions for corporations and large farms and the military. However, when it comes to money for the middle and working classes, you’ll see a bunch of old white men cry real tears and lament the deficit.
Another trick Mrs. Worster and the Republicans use is to conflate socialism with a form of government. They love to bring up Venezuela, as it is ruled by a dictator. He is power-hungry, narcissistic and cruel. (Surely no American wants such a person at the helm of their government.)
Hopefully, a day will come when Venezuela becomes a democracy. Assuming the socialist economic policies continue, will the Republicans be able to reconcile this, or will they just drop this example?
The northern European countries, Iceland, Great Britain and Canada are all socialist countries to varying degrees, just like us. All are democratic. Mrs. Worster mentioned none of them.
She did resurrect that well-worn Republican bogeymen, “socialism/communism.” In 1954, when confronting her ideological predecessor, the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Mr. Welch, uttered these words, appropriate then and now:
“Have you no sense of decency? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.