If many of Donald Trump’s personality traits were not on full public display in the first three years of his presidency, his unpresidential performance at the daily coronavirus-related news conferences has laid bare many glaring flaws:
- Repeated inconsistencies in outlining positions on key issues.
- Denial of well-established facts based on his previously stated and documented positions. A clear example is his dismissive attitude, in almost two months in the January-March timeframe, toward the dangers that COVID-19 posed to the nation. Despite his repeated protestations, history will not forgive Trump for his inaction and lack of realization of the gravity of one of the greatest crises that the nation has faced. This inexplicable lapse took place despite stern warnings from scientists and experts in infectious disease control. Not many people doubt that thousands of lives would have been saved as a result of timely action.
- Totally gratuitous berating of members of the press in response to uncomfortable but justified questions. In contrast, the handling of questions from the same reporters by Pence, Fauci, Birx and others should serve as a fine example of respect and courtesy. Trump’s thin skin and lack of tolerance of disagreement have been frequently revealed by his attacks on critics that have included name calling in a manner that is unbecoming for a president.
- Transforming the news conferences into a circus-like forum for finding scapegoats for his egregious failure to provide leadership and protect the American public. The World Health Organization (WHO) and China are only two examples in the COVID-19 context.
- Failure to inspire and comfort the nation in its desperate need of hope and survival. Equally remarkable is Trump’s inherent inability to show genuine empathy — expressed so movingly by his predecessors in past years. The public expects our president to place national interest over self-interest at all times.
- Making not-so-subtle statements that the forthcoming national election and the stock market are paramount. In this context, Trump’s repetitious and false assertions that he did everything that could be done to minimize the casualties have been patently unconvincing. The opinion polls clearly indicate this fact.
The nation cannot afford four more years of incompetence, unpredictable and impulsive decision-making, and the absence of any prospect of bipartisan governance to tackle the country’s myriad problems. We need a leader who passionately believes in the well-being of our minority groups and who will work diligently for immigration reform as well as for restoration of respect and leadership in the world. Our leader should not hesitate to admit mistakes and be willing to apologize for the harm caused by them. The next president should exemplify compassion and fairness in our relations with the world, including developing countries, instead of being ridiculed as vindictive and uninformed.
