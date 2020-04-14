As an Anne Frank buff since I first read her diary at age 12, I’ve seen every film and own every book written about her; have played Anne’s mother onstage; taught about Anne during my fourth-graders’ World War II-era novel study; met her stepsister; and visited the Secret Annex in Holland.
I can’t help but compare Anne Frank’s experience to what we are going through with COVID-19.
Finding ourselves thrust into adjusting to a new normal, we never could have imagined echoes of how Anne probably felt when her family fled earlier than expected to their hiding place. The family had been well aware of the threat posed by the Nazis but suddenly that danger was fully upon them.
Likewise, in 2020 we also were aware of a horrific threat but it seemed at first to not be imminent; rather, it was something happening to others in a place far away.
But suddenly, just like the Franks, the enemy was fully upon us. We, too, fled to a new existence marked by confinement. Though our situation includes countless modern amenities, not-so-serious shortages, ample food resources, a way to continue schooling or even our jobs, the freedom to be as loud as we wish while sequestered, the freedom to obtain fresh air in our backyards or neighborhoods and the freedom for essential-needs movement, we also felt the icy grip of fear of the unknown.
What will happen to us? In the beginning, the unimaginable situation felt like a recurring bad dream. (It still does.)
We have no choice but to manifest the new realities of life such as social distancing, increased Zoom meetings, online church services and increased Face Time visits with family. We miss normalcy. There were so many simple things we used to take for granted!
Through it all, a newfound and well-deserved appreciation for our country’s essential workers has awakened. These workers range from medical staff to grocery store clerks and all are every bit as crucial as the helpers who kept the occupants of the Secret Annex alive for 2½ years.
May we not forget what we have learned. May we come out of this kinder, more magnanimous, more aware of our shared humanity, more accepting of our differences and more appreciative of our blessings. May we understand what is truly important in life.
