Two things happened last week to precipitate this column. First, my staff and I received several calls from clients who were worried about contracting COVID-19 and were asking what they should bring with them to the hospital if they needed to go there for an extended stay. Second, I received a message from an attorney friend in South Carolina whose wife is battling COVID-19 in intensive care.
My friend conveyed how hard it is not being able to be with his wife, and having to rely on updates from the heavily burdened medical staff. When he finally reached a nurse at 2 a.m. Tuesday, he said, she told him that his wife wanted to call him on her cellphone earlier. But she was heavily sedated and she couldn’t remember her unlock code.
That struck a chord with me. We’re not prepared for hospital admissions during which our family and friends aren’t allowed to visit or stay with us.
Since we can’t rely on family to bring us stuff, we have to be prepared. We need a plan. So, while I pray you don’t have to use this list, I created one.
I’m sure some things are missing. I also know that someone in intensive care may not be able to use the list at all (though my friend’s wife was able to call him from intensive care). But here are items I’d suggest putting in your overnight bag in case hospitalization becomes necessary:
- Documents and paperwork secured in a folder or large envelope, including copies of legal documents such as your HIPAA authorization, health care power of attorney, living will and durable power of attorney.
- A list of my medicines, insurance information, phone numbers for family and close friends, and codes which may be necessary for someone to use on your behalf — like the code to open your phone.
- Eyeglasses, hearing aids, etc.
- Cellphone (with unlock code taped on it), phone charger and extension cord.
- Headphones, ear plugs and eye mask.
- Paper and pens.
- Night gowns, night shirts, robe, non-slip socks, cardigan, pillow and a blanket.
- Lip balm, moisturizer, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, comb and brush.
- Photos, small personal items, Bible, books, magazines, Sudoko or whatever small thing makes you happy.
- And, finally, notecards and/or small gifts to show your appreciation for the team of medical professionals who are helping you through this trying time.
