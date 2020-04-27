Surprise: On April 12 the News & Record ran the column “Safe gun storage critical amid COVID-19 crisis” in its editorial section with an implicit message that firearms should not be kept in the home — period.
What is interesting is that instead of running a fact-based article outside the editorial section advising people how to store and to handle firearms safely, the N&R instead ran the item in the editorial section where the item could be clogged with statistics meant to scare people about firearms in the home.
That is precisely what we need: more fear of firearms (do you detect the sarcasm?).
Seriously, what is needed is instruction addressed to children and adults about respecting firearms, which translates to firearm safety in general, not just safe storage.
A responsible newspaper would have printed an article, not a column, with tips about safe firearms handling as well as safe firearm storage.
Many people, including me, could be sources for such an article.
Thanks to a father who was a responsible firearms owner, I was exposed to firearms and firearm safety at an early age, the result of which was that I learned respect, not fear. Exposure continued in Scouting and the Marine Corps where again the emphasis was on respecting firearms, not fearing them.
As far as needing firearms, no one knows where the COVID-19 crisis is headed. I predict urban disorder when the food supply is threatened or compromised; one cannot rule out that possibility.
In that case, I want quick access to my firearms since I predict that police response times in periods of civil unrest will be prolonged.
I will call 911, but if I get a busy signal or “We will get someone there as soon as we can,” I want Mr. Glock and Mr. Remington close by.
