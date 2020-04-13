In 1971, a preliminary report suggested urea might relieve pain of sickle cell crisis. In 1974, a controlled trial disproved that.
In 1990, a preliminary trial suggested treating women with poor-prognosis breast cancer (pathology showing 10-plus nodes), using high-dose chemotherapy and transplanting the patient’s bone marrow, improved chances of survival. In 2000, this highly toxic program was abandoned when large trials were negative. These are two of many programs which were used ineffectively and scuttled when evidence of definitive trials emerged.
Clinical research trials progress orderly. New compounds are exposed first to a few dozen patients or healthy volunteers where groups of five receive a dose, to check primarily for safety. The first group receives a low dose, the next group a somewhat higher dose and so on. This ensures as few patients as possible sustain unexpected adverse effects. Gradual increments eventually lead to doses equal to or greater than the estimated dose for benefit. These are Phase 1 trials.
Observing a “signal” indicating therapeutic response, a Phase 2 trial follows. The new product is compared to the best established treatment or a placebo with a study population of hundreds in multiple institutions and countries. If results of Phase 2 trials are positive, a definitive Phase 3 trial with thousands of patients is undertaken and if successful, the FDA evaluates the product. With FDA approval, the product is released to the open market, with post market surveillance, labeled Phase 4, to detect rare hazards when consumed by millions. Vioxx, (rofecoxib), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication, was withdrawn from the market after many Phase 4 years when it caused heart attacks.
In 1960, FDA evaluator Dr Frances Kelsey denied approval for thalidomide, already available elsewhere. When pregnant women took it, their offspring had deformed limbs. Only Kelsey’s resistance of pressure from thalidomide’s manufacturer kept untold numbers of American infants from suffering from major abnormalities.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, our leading scientific authority on COVID-19, cringes when President Trump says, “What do you have to lose?” knowing the time-honored, orderly process is there for good reasons and cutting corners on hydroxychloroquine as a treatment may lead to unintended consequences.
