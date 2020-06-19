I don’t want to “defund” the police force, but I do want to radically reform it. I want a group — an institution — of individuals better trained, better monitored.
We need the police. We also need speed limits.
Like the police they help keep us safe. And if I speed I should get pulled over for a ticket.
But if I argue about how fast I was going, I shouldn’t be dragged from my car, thrown to the ground, handcuffed and repeatedly tasered. I think I would have to call that overkill. It doesn’t mean we should dispense with speed limits. It does mean we should remove that particular officer, and throw out any regulations that allow that behavior. I want to be able to support and look up to the police. I want men and women who will protect me, and yes, hold me responsible for breaking the law, but not kill me, without cause, in the process of arresting me.
Police officers must not exercise their authority, their power, over us — just because. Because we weren’t deferential enough; because we dared to question; because of how we look; because we didn’t comply fast enough ... and certainly not just because they can.
We must not allow vigilante police officers, or unprincipled elected leaders, to hide behind a uniform or official title. Is this who we want them to be — how we want them to act?
Not when an old man protesting peacefully has his skull fractured just because he didn’t get out of the way fast enough. Not when peaceful marchers are dispersed with blasts of projectiles and pepper spray just because this president wants a photo op.
And not when a black man, lying on his stomach handcuffed, is suffocated by a knee pressed into his neck “just because.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.