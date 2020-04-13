Charles Davenport Jr’s April 5 column “Time to debunk an ‘enlightened Republican,’ ” was filled with errors and pseudoscience.
First, he made a huge deal about the cooling forecasts of the 1970s. Most of these forecasts came from newspapers and magazines, not scientists. There was no scientific consensus about an Ice Age. In fact, those few who were predicting this were basing their predictions on what were soon recognized as evidence instead of global warming, which in time became a real scientific consensus.
According to Skeptical Science, a website devoted to debunking the climate change deniers, a survey of peer-reviewed scientific papers in the ’70s, shows that few papers predicted global cooling (seven in total). More papers (42) predicted global warming. The majority of climate research in that period predicted the Earth would warm as a consequence of CO2. Rather than most 1970s scientists predicting cooling, the opposite was the case.
There was a cooling trend from the 1940s to the 1970s, caused in part by soot and aerosols blocking out the sun and temporarily muting the effects of greenhouse gases, Skeptical Science noted. But in the 1960s and ’70s, pollution regulations kicked in and the air cleared, allowing the greenhouse effect to resume heating the planet.
Davenport’s information comes from a think tank called Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), a libertarian group known mostly for climate change denial and funded heavily by fossil fuel companies and the Koch brothers. The book that he promotes, “Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions,” is authored by two men from CEI.
They get their information from a website called Real Climate Science, which is anything but real science. Their examples of “science” are newspaper articles that quote very few peer-reviewed scientists. Reading this book is indeed hilarious, as Davenport says, but not for the reasons he thinks.
Writers like Charles Davenport, think tanks like CEI, and websites like Real Climate Science are dangerous to the republic and they favor and promote junk science.
