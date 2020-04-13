Fresh air and exercise are critical to maintaining mental and physical well-being, particularly with the Guilford County and North Carolina shelter-in-place orders still in effect.
For me, daily bicycle rides have been my outlet to keep my sanity. Unfortunately, a large percentage of potential cyclists are not comfortable riding on streets with car traffic and insufficient bicycling infrastructure, even on comparatively quiet streets.
And most Greensboro parks and many greenways, which ordinarily are viable alternatives, are inundated with people, which is a dangerous situation given COVID-19.
Moreover, the current unemployment crisis and fears of crowded or unclean conditions on public transit have led to more people searching for alternative modes of transportation. Many of these people also feel unsafe bicycling on streets with cars.
Given the above, it makes sense for Greensboro to create an optimum environment to encourage people to exercise outdoors and enable people to travel as safely as possible by bicycle. Closing off certain streets to cars and allowing people to walk and bike without fear of traffic would be one great way to do just that.
Pop-up protected bike lanes are a second way. Pop-up lanes are created by placing temporary physical barriers, such as barrels or orange cones, to separate cyclists and cars. Pop-up lanes could be placed on streets to create networks that would connect people to essential businesses.
Closing off certain streets and adding pop-up protected lanes to others are viable ways to make life better for those who live here. See bikegso.org for information about a local group advocating for these temporary street improvements and please consider getting involved.
These are unprecedented times and Greensboro must think outside the box to help preserve our community’s well-being.
