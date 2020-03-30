COVID-19 is a public health crisis, but as it has unfolded, it has rippled into an economic crisis as well.
The stock market has been volatile, businesses are closing their doors and millions are staying home to limit the spread of the virus.
In our community, we’ve seen small-business and school closures, stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of events that are negatively affecting the local economy. All of this means we in the Triad and people across America are feeling unprecedented economic pain.
To help, our elected leaders are planning to give money directly to the American people. Members of the Republican-led Senate, the Democrat-controlled House and the Trump administration all put forth ideas for direct cash payments.
“We need cash in the hands of affected families,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz.
“So many people in this country are worried about what happens when their mortgage/rent/car payments/bills are due,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., posted on Twitter.
In the early stages of this discussion about economic relief during the COVID-19 crisis, there were no fewer than nine proposals for direct cash payments. We’re encouraged to see the broad agreement that, during times like these, it helps to put cash in people’s pockets and let them spend it as they see fit.
When Congress turns its attention to climate change — another looming crisis — it should not forget this lesson: Direct cash payments are a simple, transparent and fair way to support Americans when economic winds are shifting.
Climate change demands that we stop emitting greenhouse gases, which are trapping excess heat in our atmosphere and upsetting our planet’s delicate balance. America needs to move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a clean energy economy. That will be a major change, but it should not be a crisis like we’re in now.
By planning to give cash payments to Americans, we can ensure a healthy economy while making a gentle transition to a clean energy future.
Here’s how: Congress could put a price on carbon pollution, driving our economy away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources, and it could rebate that money as an equal cash payment, or “dividend,” to all Americans each month.
Cash payments put Americans in the driver’s seat, empowering us to decide how to spend it: pay bills, buy groceries, save, invest in a more energy-efficient car, or spend it at a local business.
This is especially important for low- and middle-income Americans, who might otherwise struggle with cost increases as we shift to a clean-energy economy. When dividends are given to everyone, low- and middle-income Americans benefit dramatically. For anyone concerned about the “least of these” in our society, direct cash payments are an effective tool to help meet their needs.
Finally, cash dividends are transparent and easy to track, unlike tax offsets. That visibility helps citizens and our elected officials stay focused on the problem at hand: right now, the pandemic — soon, climate change.
It’s clear that money in the hands of Americans helps keep our economy running. That’s why Congress and the president are using that tool during the current crisis. When we’ve dealt with COVID-19, let’s use that same tool to combat climate change.
