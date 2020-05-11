I have suffered from cystic fibrosis my whole life. Reading the news, I feel an unfortunate sense of déjà vu.
I have deep compassion for those suffering from COVID-19, especially the severe respiratory symptoms. I know what it’s like to have your lungs clog up until you’re gasping for air. And I, too, face very real fears about my life expectancy.
The hope that carries me through is that innovations are on the way. When you live with cystic fibrosis from birth, you watch every development. Last year, a key breakthrough was made, and a new, life-changing therapy was introduced. Now, I’m taking my fullest breaths in years. The increased energy lets me to do much more each day, and I am grateful for that.
I’m praying for similar advancements in treating COVID-19. There is good reason to believe that much-needed therapies will be here soon. Hundreds of clinical trials are in progress, and the reports of promising treatment results and early stage vaccine successes are encouraging. The sheer volume of science happening at public institutions and private companies is mind-boggling, and I believe our best minds will prevail.
Everyone is anxious to move on to the next stage, no one more so than individuals with serious conditions. Even as America begins to reopen, patients with cystic fibrosis will mostly shelter in place. Our risks from COVID-19 are just too great.
This makes patients like us doubly eager to propel innovation. There may be no hurrying the science itself; any pharmaceutical product must be carefully tested. But there are ways to accelerate, like continued collaboration between the government and private sector, streamlining regulatory processes, and ramping up manufacturing in advance so full-scale vaccine production can launch immediately upon approval.
Many of these steps have been taken by U.S. pharmaceutical companies with support from the government. As someone who will remain in limbo until inoculated against this novel coronavirus, however, I encourage our elected officials to ask what more they can do. Let’s not just support R&D on COVID-19 but also let’s speed the quest for cures for other diseases too!
