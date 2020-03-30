In the seventh grade, I had to memorize Rudyard Kipling’s classic poem, “If.” At the time it was seemingly meaningless and a pain to learn. Later that year, my father, an educator, died. His death was a seminal moment in my life and would inaugurate a lifetime of leadership for me, from in my family, to fraternity president, to minister, to leader of denominational and civic boards, and to my current role as principal at Amazon Web Services.
Throughout the years, Kipling’s poem has become incredibly meaningful, a leadership guidepost and ballast during difficult times. Almost anyone can lead when things are going well. It’s in times like these, however, that true leadership is not only tested, but revealed. Kipling’s voice has never been more relevant than in this unprecedented and surreal moment in history, and anyone in a leadership role at the local and national levels — including our president — would be well-served by reading “If,” especially these excerpts, and behaving and leading accordingly:
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you ...
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too ...
Don’t deal in lies ... don’t give way to hating ...
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same ...
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, and stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools...
And so hold on when there is nothing in you, except the Will, which says to them, “Hold on.”
And ... which is more ... you’ll be a Man, my son!
