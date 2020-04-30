It’s OK if you don’t feel like heroes. It’s OK if you are afraid, or angry, or just trying to make it through. It’s OK if you’re putting all of that aside to do what you have to do for your family, your friends, yourself.
You are worth safe working conditions and adequate protective equipment. You are worth manageable hours, and wages you can live comfortably on. You are worth the sense of purpose that comes when you feel valued and heard in your job — when you have some control over decisions, when you see the fruits of your labor. You deserve all of those things. Your employers owe you those things. As a famous preacher once said, “The good news is we have the money. The bad news is it’s in their pockets.” Our problem, society-wide, is not scarcity. It’s greed.
You are worth more than mere applause or publicly stunts. You are worth more than T-shirts or road signs celebrating your sacrifice. We are all supposed to make some sacrifices. You are not supposed to be a sacrifice.
This beautiful, complicated world rejoices that you are in it. The season of spring reminds us that tiny seeds reach for life in whatever circumstance. Gravity holds you here. Maybe you know, or you have begun to suspect, that it wants you here. Maybe that thought is as natural to you as breathing, or maybe it sounds a little wild. What if you let it in a little? What if you lived as if it were so? What if we all did?
There’s something about the Web of Life of which you are a part that wants you around, and that wants you to be well. Whatever is happening in your job, whatever you’re slogging through or afraid of or rewarded by, you were born and remain essential to creation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.