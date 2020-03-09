March is here.
Let the madness of Dr. Naismith’s game begin.
On Tuesday, the 66th Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off in Greensboro.
I grew up in Burlington, about 20 miles away.
I have been to the tournament only once.
Back in 2004, my son and I attended the semi-finals and the championship game. A friend, a lifelong University of Virginia fan, had extra tickets after the Cavaliers lost in the quarterfinals.
I would not trade anything for growing up in Burlington. We were sandwiched between Duke, Carolina and N.C. State to the east and Wake Forest to the west. I’d watch the games on TV on Saturday afternoons, and then head outside to try to recreate shots I had seen by my favorite players.
My, how the sport has changed since those days.
The players are bigger, faster, more athletic. A 30-second clock has sped up the pace, and the 3-point shot has added a new dimension.
In 1953, when the league was founded, I’m not sure its creators had any idea how special the tournament would become.
Since its inception, it has become a template for other conferences. And, even though the days of only the ACC Tournament winner making the NCAA Tournament are long gone, the event remains a hot ticket.
I haven’t lived in North Carolina since 1975, but I still follow the league and the teams. And I’m glad that six of the eight original teams remain in the conference.
There is a part of me that believes the conference didn’t need to expand so fully. The quality of the schools and their sports was already in place.
In those expansions especially in 2004, it is clear that geography wasn’t a consideration. And it is also crystal clear that money and branding were factors. The ACC already was a successful brand before the decision to supersize the conference was made.
Back in 2004, I wrote Commissioner John Swofford a letter about that round of expansion.
I’m sure the commissioner is a busy man. I guess he didn’t feel like responding to some guy in Virginia who opposed such growth.
But, as the commissioner looks forward to the continued prosperity of the league, I still very strongly about one itty-bitty detail: where the tournament is played each year.
Mr. Commissioner, the ACC Tournament should be played only in North Carolina.
Just to be clear, I said North Carolina — no exceptions.
Nothing could be finer than to be played in North Carolina.
Greensboro and Charlotte are logical lifetime choices.
The conference’s teams outside of North Carolina might complain that their large arenas and cities should have a piece of this economic action for their communities. I get that.
But, here is the question: Who made the ACC a success before new teams accepted the invitation to join?
We all know the answer.
Now, Commissioner Swofford, if the conference lured those new teams into the league with a promise that the basketball tournament would periodically take place outside of North Carolina, that clearly is a foul — probably a technical foul, or even worse, an act of treason.
How could you, a Tar Heel by birth and education, even consider allowing the tournament to be played outside of this state?
Oh, I forgot about that green stuff. Since your tenure as commissioner started, it’s reported that revenues for the ACC have surged.
I do hope this year’s tournament in Greensboro is a huge success.
But the next time you and your staff consider having an ACC Tournament outside of North Carolina, just keep this name tucked in the back of your mind: Ernest T. Bass.
Having been born in North Carolina, I’m sure at some point you watched “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Perhaps, you remember Ernest T., the rock-chucker from the hills?
He was basically harmless, but not wired quite right. I hear the ghost of old Ernest T. gets riled if the ACC Tournament isn’t in North Carolina.
Mr. Bass was pretty good at disrupting Mayberry. I can only imagine how clever he would be at an ACC Tournament staged outside of North Carolina.
Mr. Commissioner, I don’t think your security people want to deal with the ghost of Ernest T. Bass.
Keep the tournament in North Carolina.
