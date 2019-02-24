Our gun rights are under attack like never before. While gun-control activists say they simply want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, not a single one of their proposals would do anything to stop those who break the law. H.R. 8, a bill currently being debated in Congress, is described by supporters as a “universal background check bill.”
But it would not be universal because criminals will not subject themselves to this new government mandate. Instead, H.R. 8 would only make it harder for law-abiding Americans to protect and defend themselves.
For more than 20 years, every licensed gun dealer in America has had to conduct federal background checks on prospective buyers, regardless of where the gun is sold. There is no such thing as a “gun show loophole” or an “unlicensed dealer.” Every licensed dealer must conduct a background check without exception. There is a good reason Congress did not apply that same mandate to private firearms transfers — because they are private! It is none of the government’s business if a private citizen wants to loan, give or sell a gun to a close friend, co-worker or relative. H.R. 8 would give the federal government new authority to intrude into our private lives and criminalize everyday acts of law-abiding gun owners.
Gun-control lobbyists are deceptively marketing H.R. 8 as a way to prevent criminals from getting guns. How absurd. Criminals don’t get their guns from gun shows or online. The Bureau of Justice Statistics surveys of prison inmates regarding the sources of guns used in their crimes consistently find that it is very rare for criminals to get their guns at gun shows. The latest survey, “Source and Use of Firearms Involved in Crimes: Survey of Prison Inmates, 2016,” found that this source accounted for “about one percent;” instead, the overwhelming majority of criminals rely on illegal sources such as the black market or other criminals they consort with. Determined criminals refuse to follow current laws. They will ignore new laws with equal impunity.
The only people who will be impacted by so-called universal background checks are the law-abiding, hard-working Americans who represent the majority in our nation. That majority will be criminalized for simply loaning a rifle to a friend to go hunting, or selling a treasured family shotgun to a cousin. Even the honest gun owner who is going through emotional trauma in his life and doesn’t want guns in his house couldn’t give them temporarily to a trusted friend for safekeeping. Then there’s the civilian government worker posted overseas who gives his guns to a co-worker for safekeeping until he returns. He, too, would be criminalized under H.R. 8.
To be fair, the bill does include some exemptions, but those only add to a gun owner’s confusion. For example, a person could give, loan or sell a handgun to his spouse, but not to an in-law. A person could give a rifle to an adult child, but not to a step-child. A gun owner could offer a friend a handgun for self-protection from an abusive partner, but only if the gun were “immediately necessary to prevent … imminent death or great bodily harm.”
Simply handing a firearm to another person could potentially trigger penalties of up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine under this bill. Furthermore, innocent mistakes would not be an excuse under the bill and a violation could occur even if the recipient is legally eligible to possess the firearm and obtained it for a lawful purpose.
We, the law-abiding majority in this country, will not continue to let politicians erode our freedoms. I urge Congressmen Mark Walker and Ted Budd to vote no on H.R. 8 and stand up for us, and against the Washington gun-control lobby.