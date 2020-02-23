“See, I have set before you this day life and good, death and evil,” God says in Deuteronomy 30 in the Hebrew Scriptures. “Therefore, choose life, that you and your descendants may live.”
Now is the moment for monumental decisions in our country: Will we choose paths that are based on truth or lies, that damage or build up, that enrich a few people now or protect life for generations to come? Will we choose life or death? My descendants are ages 5, 3, 2, and about to be born. As we consider the impact of our current decisions on their generation around the globe, we extend our vision beyond the present moment and our own group.
What choices can we make about our government, that the youngest generation may live? Public servants with expertise and integrity are silenced, insulted and fired, replaced by people whose major qualification is loyalty to the president and possibly past experience as lobbyists. Housing segregation, environmental degradation and economic uncertainties put millions of people at risk. National security is undermined by reliance on personal chemistry and disdain for objective intelligence. Checks and balances among branches of government are abandoned out of fear of losing power. Vicious chants replace thoughtful debate. Will we choose life and democracy, voting for representatives at all levels of government who have a vision for the future for the county, state and nation? Or will we accept the false narrative of “keeping everyone else from getting what they need”?
What choices can we make about our Earth that the youngest generation may live? Climate changes are making extreme weather more frequent, drowning some farms and homes and businesses and burning others as greenhouse gases trap heat — methane from gas leaks and intentional flaring and carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels. Coal ash spills and fracking methods contaminate water. Duke Energy clings to gas and coal while talking green clean energy and insists that we pay higher electric bills to cover its decisions to cut corners and give shareholders the best dividend on Forbes’ list of corporations. Will we choose life and a healthy planet, advocating for our legislature to hold Duke Energy accountable as a “regulated” monopoly? Or will we accept Duke’s “greenwashing” advertising about clean energy?
What choices can we make about our faith, that the youngest generation may live? People are targeted for violence and isolation and banned from our country because they do not worship God in the same ways. In the name of freedom of religion, people demand the right to exclude others who do not share their religion. Will we choose life, listening to God’s repeated call to repentance and justice and love? Or will we pray for the triumph of our religion over others?
God’s call to choose life comes with a promise: “that you and your descendants may live.” When we make life-giving choices, our children and grandchildren and generations to come will have a healthy Earth, a fair and reliable government, a spiritual foundation of justice and mercy and love.
I want my grandchildren to run and play, to learn and share, to question and hug, to be safe and giving. I want a world that affirms their gifts and challenges them to contribute to better lives for all. And I want every child on Earth to have healthy food to eat, safe homes to protect them, clean air to breathe, and a friendly welcome to nurture them.
At this critical time of decision-making, I know that our choices will determine their futures. I believe God’s promise and I choose life and hope.
