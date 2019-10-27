Imagine you and I are 2 years old.
Before we were born, our mother was homeless. She wanted so much for us to be born healthy. She moved in with her cousin to help with part of the rent in exchange for taking care of us while she worked.
When her cousin lost his job, the sheriff delivered a Writ of Possession — padlocking his home after eviction court hearing. On the streets with babies, Mom lost her job.
She was offered housing if she attended drug treatment billable to Medicaid. Mom doesn’t use drugs, but the agency made her test positive so that they could get reimbursed thousands of dollars. Mom and babies slept on a couch in a small apartment with two other families and raw sewage.
We went to the hospital twice last month with asthma. Mom cringed each time someone threatened to call Child Protective Services about the living conditions. Now the apartment is getting condemned and we will return to the streets. Mom has big dreams for us, but she keeps getting knocked down. How can we grow up ready for school, ready for life?
This is fiction — as you read this, you know you and I aren’t 2 years old. But this is often reality for the 1 in 30 North Carolina children under age 6 who experience homelessness (2018 Department of Education study). Greensboro had the seventh-highest eviction rate in the country in 2016; it stands at No. 6 nationwide in fastest-growing rents while sometimes it takes more than one income to pay rent.
The NC Early Childhood Action Plan for ages 0-8, under the goal “Safe Secure Housing,” cites the statistics about childhood homelessness, housing-related asthma and lead poisoning. We need good places for our littlest ones to live. What could we do differently to change the lives of children in Guilford County?
Would housing support for pregnant women at risk of eviction or living in unhealthy housing improve the life outcomes of unborn children? Would it relieve family stress when parents of newborns have extra costs and less income? Would it reduce hospital visits by protecting infants from illness and injury? Would it create an environment for positive parent-child interaction when babies’ brains and emotional bonds are developing rapidly?
Could we build partnerships between tenants and landlords, attorneys and social workers, financial assistance resources and courts to resolve the issues that result in evictions? Sheriff’s deputies could do law enforcement rather than the heart-wrenching job of locking babies and moms out of their homes! Parents’ employment and children’s schools would not be disrupted.
Could child welfare agencies and home visitors and schools collaborate with housing programs to address problems before they reach the danger point? When parents do have substance abuse and mental illness, can we assure quality treatment programs to keep fragile families from losing their homes? Can we insist on careful oversight of agencies billing taxpayers for fraudulent and dangerous “services”?
Would assertive code enforcement provide incentive for property maintenance by owners who are unwilling to keep housing conditions safe for children and their families? Could we assist owners who are unable to do repairs?
Could we welcome a wide variety of attractive housing types to our neighborhoods so that workers earning low wages and people on fixed incomes can raise their children in good places to live?
For our youngest generation to have safe, secure housing, we need to invest public and private dollars, business and professional expertise, in bricks and mortar and in housing services. And we need to advocate for changing policies to change their lives. Will we do this?
