When I think of Zalonda Woods of Greensboro, a song by Holly Near pops into my head:
“One night I dreamed I was in slavery
“ ’Bout 1850 was the time
“Sorrow was the only sign
“Nothing around to ease my mind.
“Out of the night appeared a lady
“Leading a distant Pilgrim band
“ ‘First mate’ she yelled, pointing her hand
“ ‘Make room aboard for this young woman’
“Singing come on up, I got a lifeline
“Come on up to this train of mine ...
“She said her name was Harriet Tubman
“And she drove for the Underground Railroad.”
As a member of Homeless Union Greensboro, Zalonda speaks up for people who, like herself, struggle to find places to live. She courageously raises public awareness of the unconscionable treatment of vulnerable people and, like Tubman, guides others to voice their experiences.
When she and her children were homeless, an agency said it would get her into an emergency shelter program for homeless women and children and then crammed them into a two-bedroom apartment shared with another family. The plumbing leaked, the electrical wiring was faulty, the floor was rotten, and the doors and windows let in pests. City inspectors issued an “Order to Repair” for 18 code violations. Zalonda filed a fair-housing complaint alleging that she and others with disabilities are the victims of discrimination because they are treated differently than residents who aren’t disabled.
Why do families fall prey to schemes like this?
There are not enough safe, affordable housing units available. With rents going up much faster than wages, people cannot qualify for or afford to pay for quality housing. Sooner or later, they fall behind on rent and are evicted, so their only choices for the next place to live are bad, worse and horrendous. Someone offers them a place to live for just signing in several times a week for “group therapy” and they find themselves trapped in misery.
Apartments in marginal condition are leased by the agencies and the families are considered “guests” who can be kicked out when the agencies decide to retaliate or when the agencies do not pay the rent or when the apartments are condemned for being substandard.
For decades, Greensboro has struggled to find ways to require at least minimal safety standards in housing rented by the most vulnerable: children and their families, people with disabilities or language barriers, seniors, extremely low-wage workers. Minimum is minimal; when conditions fall below even the most minimal standards, that is really low. If the housing is condemned because the owners don’t comply with repair orders, people are displaced, and the community loses yet another habitable housing unit. The temptation (too often the reality) is to delay condemnation, leaving people in danger. However, multiple time extensions without penalties leave owners thinking the “city does not mean business.”
Enter the city’s new approach to housing code enforcement:
- Lawsuits to collect civil penalties from property owners who have long escaped consequences for failing to maintain rental units to minimum safety standards.
- Use of the city’s authority, after full due process, to repair and place a first-position lien on the property for the cost of repairs. Under new state legislation, Superior Court judges can appoint receivers to exercise this same authority to repair and place liens. Restoring substandard housing units preserves the supply of places to live.
Our community can do more, as Zalonda tells us. Cities can pressure the federal government for strong housing policy but start at home. Housing bonds have not produced housing affordable to desperate families. Greensboro’s budget devotes 76% of the designated housing fund for administrative staff instead of paying for that out of general funds. We should listen to her and Homeless Union members and build safe, affordable housing so they have opportunities to live inside, with dignity and fair treatment.