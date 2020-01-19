It is MLK weekend, when we honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts for fair treatment, and it comes soon after HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development no longer requires “affirmatively furthering fair housing.”
But we in Greensboro can decide to be fair.
Is it fair that 90% of households with annual incomes of less than $20,000 pay so much for rent or a mortgage that they can’t afford food, medicine, transportation to work, child care or other necessities?
Is it fair that zoning restrictions and neighborhood opposition limit places available to build housing where monthly rent or mortgage is $500 or less?
Will we choose to provide opportunities for those in our workforce who make $8 to $10 an hour and for their children to have good places to live? And for seniors and people with disabilities on fixed incomes?
If we do decide to allow more affordable types of housing near jobs and schools and medical care, imagine the difference for our community.
Employees can be more productive and punctual because they aren’t worrying about stretching paychecks for rent and transportation.
Students can be more attentive because they aren’t having to move so often.
People can be healthier because they have enough money after paying rent to buy food and medications and won’t be kicked outdoors.
Unlike most cities with these same disparities, Greensboro has award-winning collaborations creating innovative solutions.
We have decided to make housing opportunities fair.
The Community Foundation housing committee is developing plans for raising community awareness of housing problems and solutions, engaging financial institutions in providing capital for housing construction and rehabilitation, assisting tenants in housing crises and collaborating with the city of Greensboro.
The city is strengthening code enforcement, updating the Comprehensive Plan for land use and policies, leveraging funding for housing development and considering using a building for supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.
The Housing Hub is shared by nonprofits addressing homelessness to rental to homeownership: Tiny Houses, Partnership Homes, Greensboro Housing Coalition, Housing Solutions Group, Habitat for Humanity and Community Housing Solutions.
After a tornado devastated east Greensboro, Hub organizations and community partners joined the city’s Storm Recovery Alliance to repair and rebuild.
Guilford County Schools has won a federal grant to teach students “green” construction skills as they help to rehab affordable housing. Students with asthma will miss fewer school days through a BUILD Health Challenge grant for remediating asthma risks in homes; Guilford County public health nurses provide case management and referrals when moisture or pests trigger asthma attacks and Cone Health supports healthy homes interventions to reduce emergency visits.
UNCG’s Center for Housing & Community Studies won two InvestHealth grants from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to lead a team with the city of Greensboro, Cone Health, East Greensboro Now and Greensboro Housing Coalition to identify health-impact properties and connect them to Reinvestment Fund financing for rehabilitation.
Legal Aid of North Carolina and Greensboro Housing Coalition are creating an Eviction Resolution Pilot to stabilize housing when tenants face eviction; evaluation by UNCG will measure the positive impact to attract resources to ramp up to full operation.
These problems will take time, money and hard work to resolve, but we’re taking them on. Together.
In Greensboro, we know what the right thing is ... and we’re choosing to do it.
