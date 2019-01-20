“Housing: A Prescription for Healthy Communities” — how housing impacts our health — is a growing topic of discussion in health transformation and the theme of Housing Summit 2019. Let’s look at actions we can take:
1) As we age or experience mobility challenges, our housing may no longer fit our needs for accessibility and safety; we may risk injuries from falling and become isolated in our own homes.
Prescription: Aging gracefully. Community Housing Solutions and Triad Healthcare Network are partnering to modify homes and medical protocols to the specific needs of each homeowner to improve health. As part of a national research study, this Greensboro partnership is proving the benefits of the integrated approach.
2) As housing conditions deteriorate, mold and pests and fire hazards and lead dust threaten our health.
Prescriptions: Housing repairs, from addressing water leaks and electrical shorts to using Integrated Pest Management and Lead Safe Work Practices, are restoring houses and apartments to safe condition. City housing rehabilitation programs and Lead Hazard Control grants, as well as nonprofit home-repair programs, help homeowners and rental owners address health risks. When owners are unwilling to repair, code enforcement inspectors can order them to correct code violations — or, with due process, the city can repair and place a first-position lien on the property.
3) As our income and utility bills fluctuate, we experience stress about our ability to pay housing costs plus other basic needs. Do we pay rent or mortgage, or do we eat or buy medication?
Prescriptions: HUD-approved housing counseling agencies guide homeowners through foreclosure prevention options to save their homes. Greensboro’s eviction rate is the highest in North Carolina; legal counsel, social work services, tenant education and additional affordable housing would preserve stability and health.
4) As we lose our homes and try to survive on the streets, the dangers and deprivation and despair compromise our physical and mental health and send us to hospital emergency departments — or jail.
Prescription: In supportive housing, house keys replace hospital wrist bands or handcuffs. Let’s pair services — mental health, case management, nursing, employment — with conveniently located apartments or shared housing and subsidies for rents affordable on extremely low wages or disability income.
5) As neighbors are displaced by substandard conditions or eviction or foreclosure and homes depreciate, our communities suffer disinvestment and growing inequality, resulting in stark contrasts in life expectancy and hospital emergency visits.
Prescription: Community-centered health revitalizes whole neighborhoods, where health strategies are led by community residents with support from nonprofit organizations, local government, hospitals and universities. Cottage Grove, in southeast Greensboro, is a national model for community leadership in transforming housing, fresh food access, and safe places to walk and play.
In Greensboro, we have the partnerships and policies to fill these prescriptions; we have the research to know the most effective strategies and to identify the hot spots. Clearly, the financial cost of medical treatment for illness and injury is much greater than cost of safe affordable housing.
But to expand pilot projects that have been proven successful, more partnerships and resources are needed. That’s where all of us come in. We can get our organizations involved with other housing groups and health providers. We can participate in Greensboro’s housing and comprehensive planning processes. We can contribute our time and money to nonprofits repairing homes and stabilizing housing.
And we can learn more and connect with other housing advocates and organizations at Housing Summit 2019. Dr. Megan Sandel, pediatrician at Boston Medical and national healthy homes expert, will be the keynote speaker.