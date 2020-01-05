“Gloria” was in such tremendous pain from an accident that she often wanted to scream but she knew that frightened her toddler. Feeling hopeless about ever recovering from pain and depressed about her inability to comfort her son, she walked in the door at Mustard Seed Community Health in tears.
Dr. Beth Mulberry worked carefully with her to prescribe the most effective pain management and physical therapy, while the clinic counselor helped her feel better about herself. She became the kind of mom that she wanted to be, able to hold her son in her lap to read to him, to teach colors and numbers and shapes. She is proud of getting him ready for success in school and of taking care of her own health.
“Tyrone” stubbed his toe and it wouldn’t heal, so it became difficult to stand on his feet for hours at his job as a cook. Desperate not to lose his job, he went to Mustard Seed and found that he has diabetes. He learned about diet, testing his blood sugar, taking care of his feet, and managing his health. His employer is relieved that he can now rely on Tyrone to show for every scheduled shift, ready to work.
Mustard Seed Community Health, a nonprofit organization, provides primary and behavioral health care, serving neighborhoods in southeast Greensboro and people with limited incomes without insurance. It is the medical home of people from America, Africa, Asia and Latin America. And its tagline is “Empowering our Community with Good Health.”
When we have good health, we can be more productive at work, attentive in school, nurturing in families and engaged in community. Therefore, we want opportunities for everyone to enjoy health — ourselves and our families, of course, but also our employees, our students and our neighbors. To promote health, we need broader access to medical care and also to healthy food, safe places for physical activity, good places to live and learn, sustainable employment, reliable transportation and welcoming neighborhoods.
Mustard Seed is the primary medical care that connects people with the rest of the opportunities for health. Just as we need food, exercise, housing, and safety for good health, we also need access to quality primary medical care. When we do not have insurance, we don’t have access to regular checkups to identify and treat small problems before they become serious. Then when the illness becomes catastrophic, we rush to the Emergency Department for treatment at high cost in both dollars and peace of mind.
To provide this primary medical care for people with extremely limited income, Mustard Seed needs the support of all of us who want everyone to have opportunities for good health. The dollars we donate are far less than the hospital costs of Emergency Department visits and employer cost of absences from work for sick employees or the family members they take care of. With a small staff and minimal overhead, Mustard Seed’s dollars go directly into medical care.
In addition to directly providing high-quality medical care, Mustard Seed staff and board members are engaged in expanding the broader opportunities for health by:
- Planting community gardens and spreading the word about Greensboro Farmers Curb Market food security programs for fresh vegetables.
- Advocating for sidewalks for safe ways to walk to work and errands.
- Engaging neighbors to vote for new playground equipment in Participatory Budgeting process so children can enjoy physical activity.
- Teaching computer skills and hosting GED classes to increase employability.
- Collaborating with developers to rehabilitate unhealthy housing so tenants and homeowners don’t get sick or injured. Connecting patients with all of the community resources available for basic necessities and wellness.
With our support, Mustard Seed can continue “Empowering our community with good health” for productive workers, attentive students, nurturing families and active community leaders.
