Like nearly all public events, the March 25 Housing Summit in Greensboro has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
But while “stay home” may be wise advice for most of us, what about people who have no homes?
So, let’s have a “Housing Summit at Home,” and consider priorities and policies our community can adopt for safe, fair, and affordable housing.
Call to action
Habitat for Humanity International, recognizing the enormous and inequitable gap in housing opportunities, created a “Cost of Home Policy Platform.” Habitat Greensboro had invited the Rev. Natosha Reid Rice to present this campaign at the Housing Summit — but we can look up the platform online.
To become a city with opportunities for all residents to have good places to live, we need to weave together financing, services, construction, land use and education. Our hearts tell us to care that so many are struggling to have homes, and our heads tell us that the cost of NOT addressing the housing crisis is much greater than the dollars needed to build housing and support residents. So we can do this. This challenge is complex but not impossible, if we work together.
City plan
Next month the city of Greensboro will consider a 10-year plan for housing proposed by a consultant, with four goals: affordable rental homes, access to home ownership, neighborhood reinvestment and supportive housing.
Local funding would leverage federal dollars and private investment to preserve deteriorating rental housing; help lower-income households purchase homes; focus construction and rehabilitation in communities where it will have the greatest effect; and expand development of housing with support services to move people from chronic homelessness to stable housing.
These strategies are essential to addressing the huge and increasing gap between the comfortably housed and people wobbling between inadequate housing and no home at all. But significant political will is needed to allocate money to the complicated task of making quality homes affordable to people with extremely low wages or disability income.
So we as constituents can voice our support for wise and fair decisions.
Eviction resolution
Seventy-six percent of households with incomes under $20,000 — think food service, child care, home health aides and other essential workers — pay more than 50% of their income for rent plus utilities. The slightest hiccup in their meager budgets puts them at risk of eviction.
With the severe shortage of housing, there is nowhere for tenants to move. Resolving these situations would save rental owners lost rent, legal fees and turnover expenses; save sheriff’s deputies from serving so many padlocking orders; and save hospitals, schools, emergency shelters, child protective services and other community resources the costs and consequences of the resulting homelessness and health risks. Attorneys and social workers can partner to resolve evictions to keep tenants stably housed.
Supportive housing
People who have already lost housing and are living outside are at high risk of disabling physical and mental illnesses, which often involves law enforcement and jail time. Their move to stable housing requires suitable places to live at very low rent with access to health care and mental health services. Designing, building and staffing permanent supportive housing is challenging but the return on investment is better health for vulnerable people and less cost for hospitals and jails.
Zoning policy
To increase the supply of affordable housing, we must build right-sized homes as well as restore vacant buildings. Zoning limits much of the city to single-family houses, while 67% of households are one or two persons.
Minneapolis recently changed its zoning policies to allow multi-unit development that better suits the walkability preferences of young people and empty-nesters and the budgets of contract workers and retirees.
Youth and workforce development
To build and repair we need skilled construction workers — currently in short supply — so Guilford County Schools won a Fannie Mae Innovation contract to create an affordable housing Career Technical Education program for high school students to graduate job-ready.
By supporting these approaches we can provide more quality housing for more of our neighbors.
And we could make it possible for more people to be able to “stay home.”
