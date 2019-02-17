Wanted: reliable, affordable local electricity and a clean path away from expensive pollution.
Comparing our options:
- Capital costs: Coal-fired and gas-fired plants cost millions of dollars. The cost of solar photovoltaic panels and battery storage continues to drop, despite import tariffs.
- Siting, permitting: Coal and gas plants require lengthy permitting because of size and risk. Solar for a property owner’s use can be installed on a roof or over a parking lot; batteries take up little space. Installation is quick and requires only a sign-off from local inspectors and from Duke Energy (for connection to the grid).
- Fuel costs: Miners risk life and health to extract coal and enormous machines remove mountaintops, destroying environments. Rail cars then transport coal from mines to plants to be burned, producing carbon dioxide and coal ash. Fracking to extract gas pumps dangerous chemicals into the ground and leaks methane into the air, 100 times more heat-trapping than carbon dioxide. Pipelines, subject to leaks, explosions and terrorists, carry gas to plants to burn, releasing carbon dioxide (though somewhat less than coal). Solar is safely delivered from the sky directly to the consumer for free, with absolutely no clean up.
(While utilities pay the direct cost of coal and gas, the environmental and health damage for extraction and burning is borne primarily by families closest to the mines and plants. Clean-up of coal ash was ignored and then charged to electric customers.)
- Distribution: Utilities deliver electricity to businesses and homes through the grid, with massive towers and miles of cable subject to disruptive outages caused by weather and accidents. Solar feeds directly into the business or home, with excess from sunny days either recharging batteries for use at night or flowing to the grid for a bill credit.
For an expert engineer’s detailed analysis of opportunities for clean energy to transform our environment, mitigate climate change and create new employment, download North Carolina Clean Path 2025 from ncwarn.org/cp25. With only a short time to turn around climate change, he describes what is economically and technologically feasible if we take bold action.
Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition takes that bold action, challenging our city to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2035 by establishing a broad-based, diverse task force with stakeholders from business, academic, civic, neighborhood and faith sectors to develop the renewable energy plan within a year.
What if the city of Greensboro transitions to solar plus storage on city properties for city operations, powering buildings and electric vehicles? What if Guilford County, universities, hospitals and large businesses adopt solar plus storage? Batteries, even without solar, can balance out the demand for electricity and save large accounts the hefty “demand charge” for power used at peak times. Utilities need to have the capacity to provide enough power for the highest usage times — such as heating for cold mornings. Charging batteries during off-peak times to use the stored power during peak times reduces the amount of electricity utilities need to generate.
What if our colleges and universities are catalysts for creative entrepreneurs to develop local clean power businesses? N.C. A&T could research clean energy technologies for business development.
In North Carolina, our regulated utility monopoly is controlled by the N.C. Utility Commission acting on the laws adopted by the legislature. With Duke Energy’s political influence, laws and commission decisions are usually favorable to it while our state — and Earth — endure pollution and high utility bills.
With solar plus storage and advocacy, we can harvest our own electricity from the sun, store it for nights, transform our community, and even shift our regulated monopoly to clean energy.